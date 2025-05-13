New Mirakl-Storfund Partnership Offers Businesses Improved Cash Flow on 400+ Marketplaces

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Storfund has announced a new partnership that will enable businesses to use the fintech’s cash flow solution on the 400+ marketplaces powered by Mirakl, the leading provider of ecommerce software solutions.

The solution, called Daily Advance, is the first financing product to be embedded on Mirakl Connect. Designed to eliminate the standard delay of 25 days between sale and payout, Daily Advance will see Storfund pay businesses as soon as they ship their goods, improving their cash flow and supporting their growth. The service will be available on marketplaces globally including Macy’s, Nordstrom, Best Buy, B&Q, Decathlon and Carrefour.

The deal comes a few months after Storfund’s launch on TikTok Shop, a partnership which has already seen Storfund finance tens of millions in sales to US sellers. The new partnership with Mirakl will see Storfund offer financing for the $11.2 billion in sales which flow through its platform globally.

The idea for Storfund came from the insight that although ecommerce revenue was growing exponentially, cash flow wasn’t keeping pace: marketplaces need to delay payouts to facilitate refunds, but this can hold back seller growth as it leaves them without funds to restock. Six years on, Storfund is the only provider of Daily Advance to have cracked the complexity of ecommerce cash flow on a global scale, first developing the tech to integrate with marketplaces directly, and now creating an embedded solution which can be deployed on any platform in the ecommerce ecosystem.

A pioneer of ecommerce technology, Mirakl enables B2B and B2C retailers to expand their offering by adding a marketplace of third-party businesses to their website and app. Connect complements this by offering these same businesses a single platform to access the marketplaces. As a leading global platform for channel management, Mirakl Connect utilizes OpenAI, Mistral AI, and Mirakl’s proprietary AI models to offer brands and sellers a unified, AI-powered hub. The platform supports online growth worldwide by enhancing catalog onboarding and refining advertising strategies with improved reporting capabilities in development.

Offering embedded financing cements Connect’s market position as a central hub for brands and sellers to manage all aspects of their operations. With Daily Advance, businesses are able to apply for flexible cash flow on hundreds of marketplaces at the same time, in just a few clicks.

Storfund’s Chief Revenue Officer Oliver said, “Our goal is to revolutionise ecommerce cash flow by making Daily Advance the norm on every marketplace globally, so this partnership is a significant milestone for us. It demonstrates that Storfund’s technology can be deployed anywhere in the ecommerce ecosystem: it is not just a solution for marketplaces and retailers, but also the technology platforms which support those marketplaces and retailers. Mirakl is one of the most innovative tech companies globally and we are delighted to be partnering with them.”

Mirakl has consistently bucked the trend of slower ecommerce growth since the pandemic, for example, in 2024, Mirakl-powered marketplaces saw Black Friday sales climb by 31% whereas comparative data provided by Salesforce shows global sales for Black Friday growing by only 5%. Mirakl attributes its success to its commitment to all three parts of the ecommerce ecosystem: consumers, brands & sellers and marketplaces.

Marc Baranes, CEO of GpasPlus uses Storfund on nine Mirakl marketplaces including, plus Amazon. He said “Storfund’s uncapped financing was crucial to our 50% growth last year. The bigger you are, and the more marketplaces you sell on, the more Storfund is essential.”

Unlike more traditional forms of ecommerce financing, Storfund's Daily Advance is "pay as you go", meaning it can be paused and unpaused per marketplace as needed. Businesses can choose to use the service only when they make more from it than what they pay for it, so Daily Advance remains a source of revenue, rather than a source of expense.

By giving back control of their cash flow, Daily Advance assists Mirakl in its mission to support brands and sellers to stay competitive in an increasingly demanding market. Storfund’s technology is built for the intensive speed and volume of ecommerce transactions, and the amount sellers can receive each day is virtually unlimited - whether they make sales of $10,000 or $1m, Daily Advance will enable them to maintain their momentum.

Jane Barge, Vice President of Mirakl Connect, said, “Mirakl is always looking to innovate and to challenge the status quo. Making cash flow an enabler, not a barrier, to brands and sellers’ growth is a key pillar of Mirakl Connect’s value proposition as a central hub for multichannel operation management. We are delighted to be launching Daily Advance with Storfund”.

