KSD Capital and Intain Partner to Build an Efficient Marketplace for High-Quality Originators and Community Banks

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KSD Capital, an investment firm focused on connecting originators and community banks with innovative funding solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with Intain, a technology company that advances trust and automation in structured finance through its IntainMARKETS platform. This collaboration aims to streamline the funding process, shorten deal times, and foster greater transparency in how community banks and originators work together.

Using IntainMARKETS, transactions that often require weeks of back-and-forth can now be completed more quickly. The platform’s digital ledger ensures that all loan data is accurate and easy to trace, giving originators a clear path to capital and allowing community banks to review verified assets in real time. Funding requests and computations will be automated. By digitizing the flow of information, both sides can eliminate costly manual work and reduce the risk of errors.

“This partnership with Intain makes it easier for originators to access the capital they need while helping community banks identify and invest in high quality assets,” said Will Davis, President and Co-founder at KSD Capital. “At KSD we are continuously exploring ways to improve funding process for our partners, and together with Intain, we’re creating a more efficient marketplace where every party can move with speed and confidence.”

“We’re excited to work with KSD Capital to simplify structured finance,” said Siddhartha, Founder & CEO at Intain. “By automating processes and providing a secure, shared ledger, IntainMARKETS ensures that everyone involved has the information they need when they need it, building a solid foundation of trust.”

The partnership begins with four existing credit facilities, involving multiple originators and participating banks, being onboarded onto the IntainMARKETS platform.

To learn more about KSD Capital, visit https://www.ksd.capital/ and for details about Intain and its IntainMARKETS platform, visit https://intainft.com/.

Statements in this release reflect current expectations and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual outcomes may differ.

About Intain

Intain provides digital infrastructure to enhance trust, transparency, and efficiency in structured finance. More than 250,000 loans have been verified using artificial intelligence through Intain’s platforms, and over $20 billion in structured finance transactions have been onboarded for integrated data operations. By connecting issuers, investors, and other stakeholders on a common blockchain network and automating operations through AI, Intain is building the digital future of structured finance.

www.intainft.com

About KSD Capital

KSD Capital is a bank advisory and financial services firm that helps community banks access high-quality small business loan portfolios originated through online lending platforms. Founded by experienced community bankers, KSD provides strategic planning, regulatory support, due diligence, and servicing solutions that enable banks to deploy capital efficiently and improve financial performance.

www.ksd.capital