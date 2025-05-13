Arteria AI and TruStage Compliance Solutions Partner to Bring Enterprise-Grade Documentation Capabilities to Regional and Community Financial Institutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Award-winning enterprise digital documentation infrastructure leader Arteria AI has partnered with TruStage Compliance Solutions, a best-in-class provider of financial transaction technology and expertise, to launch Deal Flow, a content modification and deal management integration that is purpose-built to support community banks and credit unions.

TruStage Compliance Solutions is the largest provider of compliant lending and deposit documentation supporting over 5,400 banks and credit unions through a dynamic tech-stack based product and a static PDF product. Clients can now gain access to Arteria’s proven, end-to-end digital documentation workflow for commercial lending.

Many financial institutions struggle to manage negotiated transactions and highly manual lending processes. Complete and accurate compliance and documented processes are significant pain points and there have been few opportunities to automate document-heavy workflows.

Deal Flow is accessed through existing dynamic documentation workflows and streamlines the modification and redlining of commercial loan documentation. Each change and decision to the deal is automatically logged and memorialized in a detailed audit trail for complete assurance on compliance and procedural consistency. Notably, TruStage’s industry-leading compliance warranty is preserved for all unmodified parts of the document.

The result is that negotiated transaction documentation moves into the digital sphere – communication is centralized on a digital platform, the right workflow steps are automated, and rich reporting insights become available to further streamline the deal process.

“We have a best-in-class partner in TruStage who has provided the market with premium service for over three decades,” said Shelby Austin, Co-Founder and CEO of Arteria. “We are delighted to bring a strong set of capabilities to regional and community financial institutions.”

“Arteria brings a next-generation technology stack into our market,” said Greg Bierl, Director of Revenue for TruStage Compliance Solutions. “Arteria’s platform is tried and true in the largest segments in financial services. This partnership expands our capabilities and furthers our ability to drive real and tangible value in an integrated ecosystem for our customers.”

“Cutting-edge innovation is quickly becoming accessible to all market segments,” said Anthony Lisi, Head of Community Financial Services at Arteria. “Our partnership with TruStage presents the market with the whole package – industry-leading compliance paired with powerful technology that is purpose-built for financial services.”

About Arteria AI

Powered by data, Arteria AI is trusted by the world’s largest banks to transform client document processes at enterprise scale – working smarter and faster to maximize revenue and save time and cost. Arteria removes the need for legacy manual processes by streamlining the documentation lifecycle, speeding up decision-making for all stakeholders through a highly-intuitive interface. Arteria has continued to receive growing market recognition, including its selection in the CB Insights Fintech 100 (2024) and the CB Insights AI 100 (2023). Arteria has also been featured by Gartner as one of three identified companies in its “Cool Vendors in Applying Generative AI to Banking” report.

About TruStage

TruStage is a financially strong insurance, investment and technology provider, built on the philosophy of people helping people. We believe a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone, and our products and solutions help people confidently make financial decisions that work for them at every stage of life. With a culture rooted and focused on creating a more equitable society and financial system, we are deeply committed to giving back to our communities to improve the lives of those we serve. For more information, visit trustage.com.