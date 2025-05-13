GE HealthCare and Raydiant Oximetry accelerate innovation in fetal oxygen saturation technology

CHICAGO & SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) and Raydiant Oximetry, Inc. today announced a joint development initiative to enhance fetal monitoring capabilities that could strengthen the support of clinical decision-making during labor. This effort leverages the combined expertise and technology of the two companies to advance fetal oxygen saturation monitoring technology with the goal of enhancing the detection of fetal distress during childbirth.

Incorporating oxygen saturation into fetal monitoring can help improve measurements of fetal distress and enhance clinician confidence when making critical decisions during labor by providing a more comprehensive view of fetal well-being. Additionally, improving clinicians’ evaluation of fetal status may help reduce emergency cesarean section rates, which have been steadily increasing worldwide over the last few decades beyond levels considered medically necessary.i

“We are enthusiastic about the potential of our fetal pulse oximetry technology to improve the identification of fetal distress and the opportunity to improve outcomes for mothers and babies during childbirth,” said Neil P. Ray, MD, Founder and CEO of Raydiant Oximetry. “GE HealthCare’s deep knowledge of the fetal monitoring space will help us advance this technology that aims to transform the standard of care in fetal monitoring.”

Raydiant Oximetry has developed fetal pulse oximetry solutions to improve the detection of fetal distress during childbirth by measuring fetal blood oxygen saturation. In initial preclinical and clinical studies, Raydiant Oximetry has demonstrated that fetal pulse oximetry could improve the sensitivity and specificity for detecting fetal distress during labor and delivery, and potentially reduce newborn neurological injury rates, emergency cesarean section delivery rates and healthcare costs associated with childbirth.ii

Raydiant Oximetry has received United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Breakthrough Device Designation for expedited review by the FDA, and FDA approval for an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) to conduct an Early Feasibility Study (EFS) of 30 pregnant women during labor and delivery. The initiation of the GE HealthCare and Raydiant Oximetry effort follows the completion of the EFS IDE clinical study.

“Together with Raydiant Oximetry, we are proud to be at the forefront of this technology to help clinicians better manage the complexities of perinatal care,” said Larry Boyd, general manager, maternal infant care, GE HealthCare. “We are excited about the potential of this technology to complement our current perinatal portfolio and help us enable care that can support every pivotal moment in labor and delivery, for every family and baby.”

Through this initiative, the companies plan to co-develop solutions that support the integration of Raydiant Oximetry’s fetal pulse oximetry technology into GE HealthCare’s fetal monitoring and digital perinatal surveillance platforms. The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a trusted partner and leading global healthcare solutions provider, innovating medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and integrated, cloud-first AI-enabled solutions, services and data analytics. We aim to make hospitals and health systems more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 125 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across care pathways. Together, our Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions, Patient Care Solutions and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from screening and diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. We are a $19.7 billion business with approximately 53,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2025 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™.

Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website https://www.gehealthcare.com for more information.

About Raydiant Oximetry, Inc.

Raydiant Oximetry is a venture-backed, clinical-stage medical technology company dedicated to improving outcomes for mothers and babies during childbirth. The company was founded by Neil P. Ray, MD, a pediatric anesthesiologist, to address large unmet clinical needs in labor & delivery and improve outcomes for both mother and baby. Raydiant Oximetry has been supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, March of Dimes, National Institutes of Health, National Science Foundation, and leading venture capital funds dedicated to improving women’s health.