eClinicalWorks and healow Genie to Transform Patient Communication at Pulmonary and Sleep of Tampa Bay

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Pulmonary and Sleep of Tampa Bay has selected healow® Genie, a first-of-its-kind, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered contact center solution, for implementation across its practice. Using text, chatbot, and voice call options, the integration of healow Genie ensures patients can engage with their health information 24/7. The AI agent will handle responsibilities such as scheduling appointments, managing bill payments, and overseeing medication refills or referral requests, helping alleviate administrative burdens.

“We’re excited to introduce healow Genie into our practice,” said Dr. Dragos Zanchi, Pulmonologist at Pulmonary and Sleep of Tampa Bay. “healow Genie will help us screen all our calls, sometimes up to 500 phone calls a day, which is extremely important. Not all phone calls are equal. If we have a screening tool that helps us discern priority, that is really going to free up our staff to deal with emergency situations and enhance outreach, thus transforming our patient care service.”

Pulmonary & Sleep of Tampa Bay provides safe, cutting-edge, personalized diagnosis and treatment for pulmonary diseases, lung cancer, allergies, and sleep disorders. With a footprint in three strategic locations in Tampa, including Brandon, Wesley Chapel, and Tampa, they ensure the community's healthcare services are always within reach.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Pulmonary & Sleep of Tampa Bay and aid them in maintaining their commitment to the highest standard of patient care," said Girish Navani, CEO and founder of eClinicalWorks. "Integrating the AI-powered contact center solution, healow Genie, will streamline operations and offer 24/7 support. From managing appointments to prescription handling, it will bring unprecedented efficiency. We're confident that this partnership will enhance patient engagement and satisfaction and significantly improve operational cost efficiency.”

healow Genie is the first of its kind, EHR-agnostic, AI contact center solution that offers patients real-time assistance via voice calls, texts, or chatbots. Its integration with eClinicalWorks EHR makes it a preferred AI-powered call center choice for specialty practices. The AI assistant reduces administrative burden and improves patient engagement. To learn more about the practice’s story, hear from Dr. Dragos Zanchi in this video.

About Pulmonary & Sleep of Tampa Bay

Pulmonary & Sleep of Tampa Bay is a leading medical group accredited by the Joint Commission and dedicated to providing the highest level of patient care in the field of pulmonary diseases, lung cancer, allergies, and sleep disorders. With a relentless commitment to safety and quality, the practice is deeply rooted in continually improving patient care standards. It has three convenient locations across Tampa, Brandon, and Wesley Chapel and offers state-of-the-art, personalized diagnosis and treatment options. Its comprehensive services include medical equipment and supplies through CPAP Online Supplies, further enhancing its patient care capabilities. For more information, visit pulmonaryandsleephealth.com.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based Electronic Health Records and Practice Management solutions. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X/Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow Genie

healow Genie is a first-of-its-kind, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered contact center solution designed to enhance patient engagement by providing patients 24/7 access to vital health information via voice call, text, or chatbot. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including patient self-service, intelligent assistant, automated after-hours service, and conversational smart campaigns. Genie improves patient satisfaction, reduces administrative burdens on staff, and lowers overall operational costs. For more information, visit https://genie.healow.com/.