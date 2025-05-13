ASUS Selects MaxLinear Single-Chip Multi-Port 2.5G Solutions for Latest 7- and 10-Port Networking Switches

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL) a global leader in wired network solutions, today announced that ASUS, a leading developer of high-performance networking equipment, is powering its next-generation 7- and 10-port Ethernet switches with MaxLinear’s MxL86252C and MxL86282C 2.5G Switch SoCs. Both MaxLinear and ASUS will demonstrate these 2.5G solutions at Computex 2025, May 20-23, 2025 in Taipei, Taiwan.

With the rise in data-intensive applications such as high-definition video streaming, online gaming, and cloud computing, consumers and businesses are increasingly turning to 2.5G Ethernet to manage the surge in data traffic. 2.5GbE offers significantly faster data transfer rates compared to traditional Gigabit Ethernet, while maintaining compatibility with existing Cat5e infrastructure.

“The 2.5G switch market is growing as consumers and businesses demand faster network solutions to tackle to growing volume of data traffic,” said Vikas Choudhary, Vice President of Connectivity and Storage business at MaxLinear. “Our portfolio of 2.5G Ethernet Switches offer the integration and feature set that allows equipment manufacturers to develop compact, low-power Ethernet switches.”

“As bandwidth demands rise across homes and businesses, the need for faster and more scalable wired networks is accelerating,” said Tenlong Deng, Corporate Vice President, ASUSTeK Computer Inc. “By combining ASUS’s engineering expertise with MaxLinear’s MxL86252C and MxL86282C solutions, we’re delivering compact, high-port switches that offer the performance, efficiency, and reliability modern users expect.”

MxL86282C Key Features and Benefits:

Highly Integrated: Eight integrated Ethernet 2.5GBASE-T PHYs that support four data rates: 2500, 1000, 100, and 10Mbps. Plus, two optional 10G SERDES uplink ports that provide additional flexibility for network configurations.

Eight integrated Ethernet 2.5GBASE-T PHYs that support four data rates: 2500, 1000, 100, and 10Mbps. Plus, two optional 10G SERDES uplink ports that provide additional flexibility for network configurations. Low Power Consumption: Under 700mW per PHY. Supports the Energy-Efficient Ethernet (EEE) feature to reduce idle mode power consumption. Offers additional power savings modes for short cables, through EEE, and no-link detection. Power saving at the system level is also possible with the wake-on-LAN (WoL) feature.

Under 700mW per PHY. Supports the Energy-Efficient Ethernet (EEE) feature to reduce idle mode power consumption. Offers additional power savings modes for short cables, through EEE, and no-link detection. Power saving at the system level is also possible with the wake-on-LAN (WoL) feature. Switching Performance: Unblocking wire-speed switching between all ports to support all ports at full rate without packet loss.

Unblocking wire-speed switching between all ports to support all ports at full rate without packet loss. Future-Proof Features: A programmable packet parser and a powerful classification engine allow future-proof designs that enable various data traffic types. The MxL86282C supports IPv4 and IPv6, HTTPS security, IGMPv1/IGMPv2/IGMPv3 multicast forwarding, and MLDv1/MLDv2 snooping.

A programmable packet parser and a powerful classification engine allow future-proof designs that enable various data traffic types. The MxL86282C supports IPv4 and IPv6, HTTPS security, IGMPv1/IGMPv2/IGMPv3 multicast forwarding, and MLDv1/MLDv2 snooping. Advanced Features: Include: VLAN, QinQ, QoS, loop detection, ACL, and traffic shaping.

The MxL86282C and MxL86252C are available now in RoHS compliant, green/halogen free 12mm x 12mm BGA packages. Visit MxL86252C and MxL86282C for additional information or to request samples.

For more information on MaxLinear's:

1G Ethernet PHYs, visit: https://www.maxlinear.com/Ethernet-PHY

1G Ethernet Switches, visit: https://www.maxlinear.com/Eth-switches

2.5G Ethernet PHYs, visit: https://www.maxlinear.com/ethernet-switches

