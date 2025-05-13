Shields Health Solutions Partners with Major Academic Medical Center to Expand Specialty Pharmacy Services

STOUGHTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shields Health Solutions (Shields), the premier specialty pharmacy accelerator in the country announced it has partnered with Duke Health, a leading academic health system in North Carolina with a vision to further enhance health outcomes across the region by advancing clinical care.

The Duke Specialty Pharmacy expansion is designed to better support patients through lower costs, broader treatment options, and enhanced medication management. Patients filling their prescriptions at Duke Specialty Pharmacy will receive personalized, patient-centered care, including increased medication adherence, regular follow ups, side effects management, access to financial assistance, and medication delivery. Additionally, Shields’ expansive access to payer networks and available drugs will give patients more choice in their specialty pharmacy and allow them to receive services through Duke Specialty Pharmacy.

The Duke Specialty Pharmacy program will bring enhanced operational efficiency and expanded support services, ensuring comprehensive care for patients with complex chronic conditions. Additionally, the program aims to include more patient populations in the future to help expand access to care.

“Our partnership with Duke Health underscores the health system’s unwavering commitment to providing superior patient care and differentiated patient experiences,” said Michael Ham, CEO of Shields Health Solutions. “We look forward to working alongside Duke Health as it expands its specialty pharmacy services and its impact on complex patients in the greater Raleigh – Durham community."

Shields currently partners with nearly 80 health systems around the country, helping patients to reduce co-pays, promptly receive medication delivery, and improve medication adherence.

About Shields Health Solutions

Shields Health Solutions (Shields) is the premier specialty pharmacy accelerator in the country. The Shields Performance Platform, an integrated set of solutions, services and technology, is intentionally designed to elevate payer and drug access for specialty pharmacies, elevate health outcomes for complex patients, and elevate growth throughout the entire health system. As the foremost experts in the health system specialty pharmacy industry, Shields has a proven track record of success including access to over 80 percent of all limited distribution drugs (LDDs) and most (health insurance) payers in the nation; and a clinical model proven to lower total cost of care by 13%. In partnership with nearly 80 health systems across the country through national-scale collaboration, Shields has a vested interest in delivering measurable clinical and financial results for health systems. For more, visit our blog and follow us on social media, @ShieldsRX, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube. Shields Health Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Walgreens Boots Alliance and employs more than 2,000 people across the country.