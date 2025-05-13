-

SynergenX and Low T Launch In-Center Weight Loss Campaign Featuring Free Consultations and B-12 Shots with Semaglutide Treatment

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SynergenX, a leading provider of hormone therapy and wellness services, is partnering with Low T Center to launch a new summer weight-loss campaign, offering free in-person consultations for patients seeking medically supervised, results-driven weight management.

For a limited time, new patients who begin a prescription for semaglutide through SynergenX or Low T Center will receive a free consultation and a complimentary B-12 shot, designed to enhance energy levels and metabolism during their weight-loss journey.

“Our goal is to make weight loss accessible, personalized, and medically sound,” said Wayne Wilson, CEO & Founder of SynergenX. “We’re excited to invite patients into our centers where they can receive expert guidance, customized plans, and the proven benefits of semaglutide—all starting with a no-cost consultation.”

Semaglutide, originally developed to manage blood sugar, has rapidly gained recognition as a transformative tool for weight loss. It works by regulating appetite and supporting long-term fat reduction, with clinical trials showing patients can lose 5–10% of their body weight with consistent use. Under the supervision of Low T Center and SynergenX’s licensed providers, patients gain not only access to semaglutide but also to ongoing medical oversight and supportive care tailored to their unique needs.

This new campaign specifically targets adults between the ages of 30 and 60 who have struggled to lose weight and are ready for a medically guided path forward. With this compelling promotional offer, SynergenX continues its mission to empower individuals with tools that actually work—safely, affordably, and professionally.

About SynergenX

SynergenX Health provides expert hormone therapy and wellness programs tailored to men and women. With convenient locations, advanced testing, and personalized care, SynergenX helps individuals achieve optimal health and vitality.

About Low T Center

Low T Center specializes in testosterone replacement therapy and men's wellness, offering advanced diagnostics and personalized treatment plans. With clinics nationwide, Low T Center makes it easy for men to take control of their health, energy, and outcomes.

Read more in SynergenX’s latest blog post about the campaign here: Free Weight Loss Consultation at SynergenX.

To schedule your free consultation and learn more about the SynergenX and Low T Center weight-loss promotion, visit www.synergenxhealth.com or www.lowtcenter.com.

Contacts

Media Contact
Hailey Moore
synergenx@society22pr.com
929-367-8993

Industry:

SynergenX Health

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact
Hailey Moore
synergenx@society22pr.com
929-367-8993

More News From SynergenX Health

SynergenX and Low T Center Launch Limited-Time Campaign Offering Free Testosterone Testing and Consultations

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SynergenX, a leading provider of testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) for men, is teaming up with Low T Center to reshape hormone health with the launch of a new campaign offering free consultations and testosterone tests beginning today at all SynergenX and Low T Center locations. This limited-time initiative is designed to empower more men to take control of their well-being without the usual upfront cost, which can exceed $100 at other clinics. Aimed at men aged 3...

Wayne Wilson Honored as Silver Stevie® Award Winner in 2025 American Business Awards®

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wayne Wilson, CEO & Founder of SynergenX Health, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Best Entrepreneur - Health Products & Services category in The 23rd Annual American Business Awards®. The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek wo...

SynergenX Highlights the Importance of Hormonal Health with New Educational Resource: "Is Hormone Replacement Therapy Right for Me?"

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SynergenX, a leader in hormone health and wellness, has released a new educational blog post titled “Is Hormone Replacement Therapy Right for Me?”, aimed at helping men and women recognize the signs of hormonal imbalance and better understand whether Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) may be the right solution. Many adults experience ongoing symptoms such as low energy, difficulty sleeping, weight changes, or reduced sex drive—often without realizing hormones could be t...
Back to Newsroom