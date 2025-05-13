SynergenX and Low T Launch In-Center Weight Loss Campaign Featuring Free Consultations and B-12 Shots with Semaglutide Treatment

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SynergenX, a leading provider of hormone therapy and wellness services, is partnering with Low T Center to launch a new summer weight-loss campaign, offering free in-person consultations for patients seeking medically supervised, results-driven weight management.

For a limited time, new patients who begin a prescription for semaglutide through SynergenX or Low T Center will receive a free consultation and a complimentary B-12 shot, designed to enhance energy levels and metabolism during their weight-loss journey.

“Our goal is to make weight loss accessible, personalized, and medically sound,” said Wayne Wilson, CEO & Founder of SynergenX. “We’re excited to invite patients into our centers where they can receive expert guidance, customized plans, and the proven benefits of semaglutide—all starting with a no-cost consultation.”

Semaglutide, originally developed to manage blood sugar, has rapidly gained recognition as a transformative tool for weight loss. It works by regulating appetite and supporting long-term fat reduction, with clinical trials showing patients can lose 5–10% of their body weight with consistent use. Under the supervision of Low T Center and SynergenX’s licensed providers, patients gain not only access to semaglutide but also to ongoing medical oversight and supportive care tailored to their unique needs.

This new campaign specifically targets adults between the ages of 30 and 60 who have struggled to lose weight and are ready for a medically guided path forward. With this compelling promotional offer, SynergenX continues its mission to empower individuals with tools that actually work—safely, affordably, and professionally.

About SynergenX

SynergenX Health provides expert hormone therapy and wellness programs tailored to men and women. With convenient locations, advanced testing, and personalized care, SynergenX helps individuals achieve optimal health and vitality.

About Low T Center

Low T Center specializes in testosterone replacement therapy and men's wellness, offering advanced diagnostics and personalized treatment plans. With clinics nationwide, Low T Center makes it easy for men to take control of their health, energy, and outcomes.

To schedule your free consultation and learn more about the SynergenX and Low T Center weight-loss promotion, visit www.synergenxhealth.com or www.lowtcenter.com.