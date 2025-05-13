Elastio and Aligned Technology Group Partner to Deliver Ransomware Recovery Assurance for AWS Workloads

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastio, the leader in ransomware recovery assurance, today announced a strategic partnership with Aligned Technology Group (Aligned TG), an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner known for its expertise in Cloud Finance, Cloud Engineering, and Cloud Security. This collaboration brings the Elastio Ransomware Recovery Assurance Platform into Aligned TG’s AWS service offerings, giving customers a powerful, security-first solution to detect ransomware and ensure backup recoverability.

By embedding Elastio’s continuous backup validation and ransomware detection into Aligned TG’s disaster recovery (DR) and data protection services, customers gain peace of mind that their AWS backup data and failover data environments are clean, uncompromised, and ready for restoration before they ever need to recover.

“Our goal at Elastio is simple—make clean recovery from ransomware the default, not the exception,” said Najaf Husain, Co-founder and CEO of Elastio. “Aligned TG understands that cloud resilience requires more than just good architecture. By integrating the Elastio Platform, they’re helping customers close the gap by ensuring clean data backups and true recovery assurance.”

As ransomware threats grow more advanced—often targeting data backup and Disaster Recovery (DR) environments directly—this partnership equips Aligned TG’s clients with a proactive defense. The Elastio Platform analyzes AWS backup and replication data for signs of ransomware encryption, corruption, and insider threats, enabling teams to respond faster, restore clean data confidently, and maintain business continuity with minimal disruption.

“Elastio delivers a critical layer of trust in today’s ransomware-heavy environment,” said John Zemonek, Managing Partner at Aligned Technology Group. “Our customers rely on us to secure, optimize, and operationalize their cloud. Partnering with Elastio means we can now deliver assured data recovery—a game changer for anyone serious about cloud resilience.”

Why It Matters

Ransomware recovery isn’t simply having data backups—it’s about knowing they are clean. Through this partnership, Aligned TG customers benefit from:

Assured Recovery – Elastio uniquely validates AWS backup and replication data, identifying signs of ransomware encryption and data compromise.

– Elastio uniquely validates AWS backup and replication data, identifying signs of ransomware encryption and data compromise. Security-First Disaster Recovery – Aligned TG designs and deploys hardened DR strategies that prioritize clean failover.

– Aligned TG designs and deploys hardened DR strategies that prioritize clean failover. Faster, Safer Restores – Clean recovery points reduce downtime, minimize data loss, and support compliance.

– Clean recovery points reduce downtime, minimize data loss, and support compliance. Scalable Protection – Solutions grow with your environment, delivering enterprise-grade backup data ransomware defense without slowing innovation.

Setting a New Standard in Cloud Resilience

The Elastio and Aligned TG partnership establishes a new benchmark for secure AWS recovery architectures. By combining Aligned TG’s deep cloud expertise with Elastio’s ransomware recovery assurance, organizations can build DR strategies that are not only robust but verifiably clean and business-ready.

About Elastio

Elastio is the leader in ransomware recovery assurance. The Elastio Platform proactively scans and validates cloud backup and replication data for encryption, corruption, and threats, ensuring organizations can restore operations safely and confidently after ransomware attacks. Learn more at www.elastio.com.

About Aligned Technology Group

Aligned Technology Group (Aligned TG) is a trusted AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner delivering modern, secure, scalable cloud solutions. Specializing in Cloud Finance, Engineering, and Security, Aligned helps clients realize the full value of the cloud through strategic advisory, deep technical expertise, and outcome-driven services. Learn more at www.alignedtg.com.