ReposiTrak Adds 40 New Grocery Suppliers to the Queue for the Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is proud to add 40 grocery suppliers to the queue of companies joining the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These companies will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, with the goal of meeting traceability requirements before the FDA’s 2028 deadline.

The group of 40 new specialty suppliers includes several with deep roots and a proven track record of innovation within their categories. These include a pioneer in slow-simmered bone broths known for nutritional depth, a craft cold brew company celebrated for its New Orleans-style coffee blends, and a cooking oil brand launched to bring restaurant-quality oils to home kitchens.

“Retailers are increasingly implementing requirements that go beyond FDA regulations,” stated Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “Our solution makes it easy for suppliers to share traceability data and stay compliant with both federal mandates and evolving retailer expectations. Whether your customers require the use of ReposiTrak or not, we can make traceability happen for everyone, without added hardware.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and share data for a low, flat fee.

About ReposiTrak

