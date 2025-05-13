VIVE Secures Strategic Investment from Potamus Equity to Accelerate Growth

FLINT, Mich. & RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIVE, a leading compliance and vendor management platform for property managers, today announced a strategic investment from Potamus Equity. The partnership will enable VIVE to execute on its strategic objectives to streamline compliance, enhance transparency, and empower property management teams.

“We are thrilled to partner with Potamus Equity, which shares our vision of ensuring more property managers benefit from a platform purpose built for compliance and vendor oversight,” said Joe Bushey, Founder and CEO of VIVE. “Their investment and strategic guidance will be instrumental as we continue to scale our operations, invest in product innovation, and expand our reach across the U.S.”

Jackson Evans, Partner at Potamus Equity, added, “Our collaboration with VIVE aligns with our mission to invest in companies that are poised to make a significant impact. VIVE’s product delivers day-one value to customers, and we look forward to contributing to its continued success.”​

Grady Kidder, Partner at Potamus Equity, commented, “VIVE has demonstrated that it is a phenomenal business with a compelling opportunity set ahead of it. We are aligned with the management team on a strategic vision and are excited to support their next phase of growth.”​

VIVE expects to release version 2.0 of its vendor compliance and management solutions platform in May. The new version will elevate VIVE’s user experience to another level by providing clients and vendors with an open platform to source new relationships. This exciting enhancement will allow users to grow their businesses within VIVE’s network.

VIVE was founded with the support of multiple industry pioneers who had previously successfully scaled and exited their own real estate software businesses, and whose early support helped shape the company’s vision and momentum. These individuals remain minority investors.

About VIVE

VIVE is a leading software provider specializing in vendor verification solutions for property managers. By offering a seamless and automated platform for compliance management, VIVE helps property management companies streamline vendor onboarding and oversight, reducing risk and enhancing efficiency. For more information, please visit www.getvived.com.

About Potamus Equity

Potamus Equity is a Raleigh, NC-based growth private equity firm that invests in and partners with underappreciated technology and business services companies. For more information, please visit www.potamusequity.com.