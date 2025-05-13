Leading North American Communications Provider Goes Live with Cloud-Native Hansen Provision, Advancing Transformation Program

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN), a global provider of software and services to the communications, media, energy, and utilities industries, is proud to announce that its partnership with a leading North American communications services provider (CSP), has passed a new milestone, with the successful upgrade to the latest cloud-based version of Hansen Provision. This upgrade forms a pivotal component of the company’s digital transformation, with a modernized architecture that will enable it to meet current and future customer requirements.

As part of the customer’s strategy, moving from on-premise to a cloud-native environment has been a fundamental part of the modernization journey. Upgrading and migrating to a cloud-native architecture enables the service provider to be more scalable while benefiting from simpler management, reduced costs through containerization, microservices, automation and DevOps practices. This allows for an overall faster time-to-market on new offerings.

Being fully cloud-native, this latest version of Hansen Provision addresses the robust provisioning requirements that CSPs demand to deliver flexible and scalable offerings and platforms, today and into the future. With their selection of the Google Cloud Platform, Hansen has also seamlessly navigated requirements around data integration, system compatibility and performance optimization – resulting in better performance across all metrics.

Scott Weir, President of Communications & Media at Hansen, commented: "At Hansen, we fully embrace the true meaning of partnerships in all our projects. To support one of North America’s leading communications services providers in this transformation initiative, part of their three-year transformation program, is something we are very proud of. We worked alongside them to ensure that this significant modernization project delivers the optimal performance now and paves the way for rolling out new opportunities in the future. The business is already realizing the benefits of this version of Hansen Provision with enhanced scalability, simplified management and cost reductions alongside overall faster performance.”

Hansen Provision is a part of the Hansen Suite for Communications, Technology & Media, which enables service providers to create and deliver new business models through accelerated product innovation.

