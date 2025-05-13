Realbotix to Showcase AI-Powered Customer Service Robots

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) (“Realbotix” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-powered humanoid robotics, is pleased to announce a new collaboration with Tix4 Inc and Hollo.AI. The collaboration will deploy a Realbotix robot, running Hollo.AI’s concierge and ticketing AI, as a Tix4 sales representative. This robotic customer service representative will be showcased live at The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas, from May 27th to 29th.

“This pilot is an important step in validating humanoid robots as frontline customer service agents,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. “Using a robot as a customer service agent will drive foot traffic to Tix4’s booth, drive social coverage of the brand, and offer customers a more engaging way to discover and purchase event tickets.”

The activation will take place at a Tix4 booth at a conference being held at The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas. The Realbotix robot will be powered with conversational AI developed by Hollo.AI and tailored for the Las Vegas entertainment market. The AI will enable natural, two-way conversations and assist customers with real-time information about shows, venues and ticket options.

“If you’re looking to buy tickets for Las Vegas shows, Tix4 offers the best inventory and deals in the city. By combining this inventory with great locations and leveraging robots and AI, Tix4 aims to revolutionize the Las Vegas ticketing industry,” said Andrew Shack, CEO of Tix4.

Unlike static kiosks or scripted bots, Realbotix robots deliver real-time dynamic, humanlike engagement. The pilot demonstrates how humanoid robots can perform in live, high-traffic settings while offering both accuracy and personality. Through this collaboration, Tix4 is able to extend its brand presence and guest support with a next-generation AI ticketing interface designed by Hollo.AI.

"At Hollo.AI, we believe the next leap in robotics lies in true embodied AI – systems that don't just process data, but perceive, reason, and act with agility in complex, unstructured human environments.” said Rex Wong, CEO of Hollo.AI. “By integrating Hollo.AI's advanced conversational AI capabilities with Realbotix's human-like robots and deploying it with Tix4 to service customers, we are bringing this vision to life. We're moving beyond pre-programmed robots to creating intelligent robotic agents that can dynamically interact and engage with people in a real world setting."

Conference attendees are invited to visit the Tix4 booth for a live demonstration. Brands and businesses interested in partnering with Realbotix can contact Sales@realbotix.com.

About Realbotix

Realbotix designs and manufactures AI powered humanoid robots that improve human experiences through connection, companionship and intelligent interaction.

Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix specializes in realistic, customizable robots built for entertainment, customer service, and personal well-being. Our patented AI and robotics technologies enable lifelike expression, motion, and social engagement, making us a category leader in the rapidly evolving field of human-centric robotics.

About Tix4

Since its inception, TIX4 has sold more than 15 million tickets and has decades of experience in providing unparalleled sales and marketing support to the best shows, attractions, and events. TIX4 is dedicated to serving the city’s supplementary ticketing needs. Their award-winning, dedicated and experienced ticketing team is committed to helping partners offer a wide array of tickets, from world-class productions to exclusive deals on last-minute bookings. In addition to having direct sales capabilities, TIX4 harnesses the promotional power of digital and traditional media components, including print and out-of-home (OOH). The combination of prime Strip locations, cutting-edge technology, and decades of experience position TIX4 as the optimal choice for engaging and selling to the 40 million annual visitors in Las Vegas. Locations along the world-famous Las Vegas Strip include Fashion Show Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, the Showcase Mall, Casino Royale, the Grand Bazaar Shops, and The LINQ Hotel + Experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://tix4vegas.com.

About Hollo.AI

Hollo.AI is revolutionizing digital interaction through its advanced Conversational AI and AI Digital Twin and Agent platform. The company's breakthrough technology enables the creation of personalized AI twins that can handle calls, messages, and complex tasks across 32 languages while perfectly replicating an individual's voice, personality, and conversational style. Through its proprietary AI Personality Engine and Conversational Engine, Hollo.AI delivers human-like interactions with sub-second response times, while ensuring security through blockchain-based identity verification. The platform offers comprehensive solutions for enterprises, including AI-powered call centers, customer service, and sales development, reducing costs by up to 70% while improving response times and customer satisfaction. For more info or to try out Hollo.AI’s Conversational AI, visit https://hollo.ai or call 1-877-HOLLO-AI (1-877-465-5624).

Forward-Looking Statements

