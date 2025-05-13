GCI Collaborates With Netcracker for Modernized BSS/OSS to Enhance Customer Experience, Improve Business Agility and Enable New Business Models

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netcracker Technology announced today that GCI, Alaska’s largest communications provider, has extended its partnership with Netcracker to improve the operator’s customer, revenue and operations management systems. These capabilities will deliver a superior customer experience, reduce operational costs through managed services and bring services to market more quickly through an automated and streamlined fulfillment and provisioning process.

Netcracker will also provide a variety of hosted managed services covering mission-critical BSS/OSS processes to accelerate GCI’s business objectives. The operator will continue to benefit from faster issue resolution, improved order processing time and significantly lower platform costs.

“The Netcracker partnership has been at the heart of the system and business transformation that was started nine years ago with the Polaris Program,” said Sean Lambert, VP of Application Technology at GCI. “Extending our partnership with Netcracker will enable GCI to focus on critical market drivers to address our customer needs for many years to come.”

“We are delighted to continue our journey with GCI as it undertakes this critical step to boost its business efficiency and deliver more value to customers,” said Rohit Aggarwal, GM at Netcracker. “Our state-of-the-art BSS and OSS solutions are a game changer, and we are excited to validate GCI’s ability to enable critical digital transformations.”

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

About GCI

Headquartered in Alaska, GCI provides data, mobile, video, voice and managed services to consumer, business, government, and carrier customers throughout Alaska, serving more than 200 communities. The company has invested $4.7 billion in its Alaska network and facilities over the past 45 years. Through a combination of ambitious network initiatives, GCI continues to expand and strengthen its statewide network infrastructure to deliver the best possible connectivity to its customers and close the digital divide in Alaska. Learn more about GCI at www.gci.com. GCI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty Broadband Corporation (Nasdaq: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP). Learn more about Liberty Broadband at http://www.libertybroadband.com.