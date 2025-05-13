Kayvon Thibodeaux to Join G8RTech Advisory Board and Wear Newest Product Next Season

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--G8RTech, Inc., a specialized protective equipment company, has announced the appointment of its newest advisor Kayvon Thibodeaux, edge rusher for the New York Giants and 2022 5th overall NFL draft pick. Next season, Thibodeaux will wear the newest generation of the G8RSkin, an innovative head covering shown to reduce concussion risk through extensive laboratory testing. Additionally, Thibodeaux will serve on the G8RTech player safety committee, as the company’s football spokesman, and will work with the G8RTech design team on upcoming proprietary technology to revolutionize player health and safety.

“We’re thrilled to work with Kayvon to improve athlete safety and also proud that we can enhance his safety as he continues his amazing career,” said Carter Hogg, Founder and CEO of G8RTech. “Kayvon’s insights will allow us to continue to provide better protection to athletes at all levels and across a multitude of sports.”

Thibodeaux states: “Health and safety are high priorities for me as a football player. Getting the opportunity to create cutting-edge equipment that gives athletes another layer of protection and serving on the player safety committee are responsibilities that I do not take lightly. I’m excited to continue having meaningful conversations with G8RTech.”

G8RTech recently launched the second generation of its G8RSkin product line, improving comfort, fit, and integrating a specialized cooling fabric that reduces core body temperature during play. The new product line features substantial protection with the Lux, Ark, and Shiesty designs. The updated version of the G8RSkin Shiesty works for both under the helmet and stand alone use, whereas the G8RSkin Ark, designed for stand alone use in non-helmeted sports, is a more robust design. Finally, the G8RSkin Lux, designed for under the helmet use, is the lightweight low profile solution that Thibodeaux will wear next fall.

“Having Kayvon join the G8RTech team is an amazing milestone in our journey to improve the livelihoods of athletes both during and after their careers. We’re really excited to work with him and can’t wait to see him compete this season,” concluded Hogg.

About G8RTech, Inc.

G8RTech, Inc. is a specialized protective equipment company founded in 2023 by college athlete Carter Hogg. For more, visit https://g8rtech.com.