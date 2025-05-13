The Roof Resource Partners with Further, a Union Credit company, to Bring Credit Union Financing at Point of Sale

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Further, a Union Credit company and a financial resource network that connects borrowers with local credit unions during the merchant experience, today announced a partnership with The Roof Resource. The collaboration brings locally-backed financing options directly to The Roof Resource’s customers at the point of sale.

The Roof Resource, founded in 2020, is a national franchise-based roofing company offering homeowners a simpler, more transparent way to take control of their roofing projects. Its fully virtual, contractor-free model streamlines the process from quote to installation, making high-quality roofing more affordable and accessible in several states.

Through its partnership with Further, The Roof Resource now also offers homeowners easy access to competitive and local credit union financing options at the point of sale. Further’s embedded financing channel is integrated directly into The Roof Resource’s online and in-home shopping experience, enabling customers to check if they qualify for financing with just one click, without affecting their credit score. This helps reduce financial friction, making it easier for homeowners to confidently move forward with major roofing projects. It also allows The Roof Resource to strengthen trust in the communities it serves, while helping local credit unions gain new members.

Audrey Isrow, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at The Roof Resource said, “The Roof Resource is proud to be a national franchise-based roofing company dedicated to saving homeowners up to 50 percent less than traditional retail pricing, while delivering unmatched simplicity and transparency.” Isrow continued, “We are excited to announce our new partnership with Further, a Union Credit company, bringing flexible financing options to our franchisees’ customers and making affordable, high-quality roofing solutions even more accessible."

“Consumers shouldn’t have to choose between quality and affordability when it comes to essential home projects,” said Dave Buerger, co-founder and CEO at Union Credit. “The partnership between Further and The Roof Resource not only removes financial barriers, enabling homeowners to confidently proceed with their roofing projects, but also strengthens the community by bringing new members into the local credit union ecosystem.”

About Further

Further is a financial resource network that connects potential borrowers with local credit unions during the merchant experience, making banking a key part of the “shop local” movement and keeping money within the community. Merchants benefit from increased conversion rates, and reduced cart abandonment, while credit unions connect with potential members at the exact moment they’re ready to make significant purchases. Once a borrower leverages the Further financial resource network, they have ongoing access to preapproved offers and financial assistance for future needs. The network is built upon Union Credit’s established marketplace. Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.