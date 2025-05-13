The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic Extends Baton Health Collaboration to Supercharge Physician Licensing for Virtual Specialty Care

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic, a leading provider of virtual second opinions (VSOs), has renewed its relationship with Baton Health to expand licensed clinical expertise to patients around the country by streamlining and scaling physician credentialing. As more regulatory scrutiny is placed on virtual care providers, The Clinic chose to work with Baton Health—a modern platform for real-time primary source verification.

The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic has renewed its relationship with Baton Health to expand licensed clinical expertise to patients around the country by streamlining and scaling physician credentialing. Share

“Licensing and maintaining the status of thousands of providers in multiple states is no small feat, which is why some virtual providers forego this step,” said Nikhyl Jhangiani, head of business operations at The Clinic. “Our commitment to our patients—providing them the highest quality clinical perspectives—means we must always have compliance front and center in our approach. Our collaboration with Baton allows us to accelerate this process to provide fully licensed expertise that many in our space are unable to achieve.”

A joint venture between Cleveland Clinic and Amwell, The Clinic offers patients quick access to Cleveland Clinic’s world-class providers and sub-specialists. Collaborating with Baton has enabled The Clinic to generate an accurate and comprehensive view of provider licenses by state and specialty in near real-time. Going beyond the traditionally cumbersome manual processes and self-reported provider data helps The Clinic ensure compliance and physician availability quickly and completely to support the growing demand for specialty care across the country.

Upon implementation, Baton cross-referenced The Clinic’s database containing more than 3,000 Cleveland Clinic specialists against its Universal Primary Source platform. Within hours, Baton created a comprehensive report of over 10,000 licenses spanning all 50 states, including previously unknown licenses, which enabled The Clinic to expand services to more patients. Baton and The Clinic have worked together to continually monitor and verify new and existing licensure for its providers. In their renewed collaboration, The Clinic will also use Baton’s platform to automatically check provider licensure on an ongoing basis for an even more streamlined process.

“For virtual care organizations, reach isn’t just about how many clinicians you have, it’s about how many states they’re licensed in,” said Robert Coombs, CEO of Baton Health. “We’re proud to be a part of expanding The Clinic’s footprint throughout the country and streamline their compliance operations at the same time.”

About The Clinic

Each year, millions of Americans receive a life-changing healthcare diagnosis and face new, difficult or complex decisions about medical treatment. The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic was founded for these life-changing moments. As a leading provider of virtual second opinions, The Clinic believes that patients should never have to settle for anything less than a clear and confident path forward. A transformative joint venture between Cleveland Clinic and Amwell, The Clinic uses Amwell’s leading connectivity technologies to enable patients to access Cleveland Clinic’s deep and comprehensive medical expertise, including over 3,500 physicians in more than 550 advanced subspecialties. For more information about The Clinic and its second opinion solution, visit www.clinicbyclevelandclinic.com and follow on LinkedIn.

About Baton Health

Baton Health is the infrastructure backbone for healthcare credentialing, powering licensing, privileging, and payer enrollment workflows nationwide. With its Universal Primary Source platform, Baton delivers real-time compliance, rapid onboarding, and full-spectrum provider insights. Baton’s telehealth recruiting platform also helps organizations discover providers with multi-state licensure, making it easier to build agile, cross-state care teams. Learn more at batonhealth.com or contact info@batonhealth.com.