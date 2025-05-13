BitGo and Upexi Announce Strategic Partnership to Secure Digital Asset Treasury Holdings

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitGo, the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Upexi Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI), a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of consumer products with diversification into the cryptocurrency space.

Under this partnership, Upexi will leverage BitGo’s secure custodial and over-the-counter (OTC) trading services to manage its growing digital asset portfolio. This move builds on Upexi’s recent announcement that it has increased its Solana (SOL) treasury holdings to over 595,000 tokens, valued at approximately $100 million at current value, and has begun generating staking revenue as part of its broader crypto treasury strategy.

“As both public and private companies continue to expand allocation of corporate treasury assets to bitcoin and other digital assets, we are excited to work with Upexi to provide a safe and secure environment for not only the organization but also its shareholders,” said Nathan Stump, Director at BitGo.

The collaboration comes on the heels of a $100 million investment commitment to Upexi, led by GSR, further positioning the company to build a robust presence in the digital asset space.

“Partnering with BitGo supports our commitment to prudent treasury management and financial innovation,” said Andrew Norstrud, CFO of Upexi Inc. “Securing our digital assets with a regulated, institutional-grade custodian enhances our risk management framework while enabling us to responsibly capitalize on the opportunities within the crypto economy. This decision aligns with our broader goal of driving sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders.”

The partnership, which is designed to accelerate innovation and alternative treasury diversification, aligns with Upexi’s broader digital asset strategy and is bolstered by the recent $100 million investment anchor from GSR. By integrating BitGo’s institutional infrastructure, Upexi reinforces its commitment to responsible crypto asset management while capitalizing on the emerging opportunities in decentralized finance.

About BitGo

BitGo is the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, offering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing and settlement out of regulated cold storage. Founded in 2013, BitGo is the first digital asset company to focus exclusively on serving institutional clients. BitGo is the world’s largest independent digital asset custodian with multiple regulated entities across the globe and over 2,000 clients across 90 countries. For more information, please visit www.bitgo.com.

About Upexi, Inc.

Upexi is a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. The Company has entered the Cryptocurrency industry and cash management of assets through a Cryptocurrency Portfolio. For more information on Upexi's treasury strategy and future developments, visit www.upexi.com.