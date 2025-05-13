Bilt Announces Japan Airlines as Newest Travel Partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bilt, the housing and neighborhood commerce network that transforms spend into rewards and benefits, today announced a new partnership with Japan Airlines (“JAL”), one of Asia's premier carriers. Starting today, Bilt Members can transfer their Bilt Points to JAL miles at an industry-leading 1:1 ratio, further cementing Bilt Points as the most flexible and valuable rewards currency in the market.

This partnership marks a significant milestone as Bilt becomes Japan Airlines’ first 1:1 transfer partner in North America, and JAL becomes Bilt's first Japan-based travel partner and second in Eastern Asia. Through this collaboration, Bilt Members will be provided with unprecedented access to Japan Airlines' extensive global network as part of the oneworld Alliance.

"We’re always working to ensure we offer nothing less than exceptional service quality to our members, so welcoming Japan Airlines as our latest travel partner was a no-brainer," said Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO at Bilt. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the most valuable and flexible rewards for our members. Now, your housing payment that was once just a monthly expense can unlock premium travel experiences with one of Asia's most respected airlines, giving our members access to Japan and beyond through JAL's extensive network and oneworld Alliance partnerships."

The 1:1 transfer ratio ensures Bilt Members receive high value when converting their Bilt Points earned from housing payment and neighborhood spending into JAL miles—which can be redeemed for flights, upgrades, and more across Japan Airlines' global network. In addition to an incredible on-board experience and unmatched service, JAL also extends special cultural experiences to passengers visiting Japan—further broadening the opportunities Bilt Members have through this offering.

"Japan Airlines is delighted to partner with Bilt," said Yasushi Omori, Senior Vice President, Mileage and Lifestyle Business at Japan Airlines. "This collaboration allows us to connect with a unique audience of renters and homeowners in the United States while offering them exceptional value on their Bilt Points through our award-winning service and extensive global network as part of the oneworld Alliance."

Unlocking Powerful Benefits for Consumers

When members pay their rent through Bilt, they unlock two powerful benefits:

Earn Rewards on Every Rent Payment : Earn the industry's most valuable and flexible points every time rent is paid on time through Bilt. Members can transfer their points to their favorite airlines and hotels—now including Japan Airlines, use them for future rent payments, save them for a down payment on a home, and redeem them toward eligible student loan payments. Plus, they’ll discover new rewards every month through Bilt's Rent Day Rewards drop.

: Earn the industry's most valuable and flexible points every time rent is paid on time through Bilt. Members can transfer their points to their favorite airlines and hotels—now including Japan Airlines, use them for future rent payments, save them for a down payment on a home, and redeem them toward eligible student loan payments. Plus, they’ll discover new rewards every month through Bilt's Rent Day Rewards drop. Access Neighborhood Benefits™: Bilt membership opens doors throughout the neighborhood. Members enjoy exclusive benefits at local restaurants, coffee shops, pharmacies, fitness studios, and more—all right where they live.

This partnership further solidifies Bilt's position as the most flexible rewards program in the market while driving unprecedented growth and penetration through strategic partnerships. Bilt is the only program that allows members to earn points on rent payments with no transaction fees, while also offering valuable transfer partnerships with world-class travel programs.

For Japan Airlines Mileage Bank accounts that are less than 60 days old, there will be up to a seven-day (7) waiting period for miles redemption following the transfer of Bilt Points to a Japan Airlines Mileage Bank account. This waiting period will not affect Japan Airlines Mileage Bank accounts that are 60 days old or more.

As a Bilt partner, Japan Airlines is joining America's largest platform connecting travel rewards with housing and neighborhood commerce. For more information about the partnership and how to transfer Bilt Points to JAL miles, visit www.bilt.com/p/jal.

About Bilt

Bilt is a housing and neighborhood commerce network that transforms spend into rewards and benefits for everyone involved, and the first program to allow members to earn rewards on rent and HOA payments while building a path to homeownership. The Bilt Alliance is a network of more than 4.5 million homes across the country that rewards residents on each residential payment and enables property managers to increase resident loyalty and cost savings. Launched in June 2021, Bilt boasts one of the highest value rewards programs on the market today—including one-to-one point transfers for travel across a variety of major airlines and hotel partners; fitness classes at the country's top boutique studios; limited-edition and exclusive collections of art and home decor through the Bilt Home Collection; and the ability to use Bilt Points for rent credits, toward a future down payment on a home, or toward eligible student loans. For more information, visit www.bilt.com.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines (JAL), Japan’s first private aviation company, was established in 1951 and is a member of the oneworld® Alliance. The airline operates a fleet of 232 aircraft (as of March 2025) and began renewing its international long-haul aircraft with the Airbus A350-1000 starting 2023 Winter Schedule. Together with other JAL Group and partner airlines, JAL offers an extensive domestic and international network that serves 395 airports across 68 countries/regions. The airline has received numerous accolades for its exceptional service, including being recognized as a certified 5-Star Airline by Skytrax and being awarded the prestigious "World Class" Airline title by APEX, the Airline Passenger Experience Association. The airline is dedicated to ensuring the highest standards of flight safety and overall service quality, striving to be the most preferred airline by customers worldwide.

For details and to learn more, visit JAL's official website at www.jal.com/en/.