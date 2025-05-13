NICE Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS To Accelerate End-To-End Customer Service Automation at Scale

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced a new strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), to transform how businesses deliver customer service through tightly integrated AI, cloud, and automation technologies. As a part of this collaboration, CXone Mpower will now be available in AWS Marketplace. This combines the strengths of NICE’s CXone Mpower industry-leading AI platform and AWS AI/ML services like Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Q Business to unify fragmented service operations, streamline complex workflows, and empower organizations to deliver smarter, faster and more connected experiences.

This agreement underscores a shared commitment to empower organizations to optimize operations, reduce complexity, and boost performance across every workflow. NICE and AWS are working together to make it easier for businesses to implement end-to-end automation strategies that adapt to changing needs and deliver real-time impact and value. Through this collaboration, organizations will benefit from simplified access to enterprise-grade AI solutions, faster deployment cycles, and seamless scalability. With a unified approach to cloud-native customer service, NICE and AWS are helping businesses unlock greater agility, eliminate silos, and drive continuous service innovation.

Under this SCA, NICE and AWS are actively co-innovating, allowing organizations to leverage their own data across the front, mid and back office; combining NICE CX AI specific models with new AWS technology which are operationalized leveraging the unmatched completeness of CXone Mpower. This next-gen capability sets the stage for a new era of enterprise AI where businesses have complete control, flexibility and the power to innovate at their own pace.

Additionally, with CXone Mpower now available in AWS Marketplace, it’s easier than ever for businesses to discover, purchase, and deploy enterprise-grade CX AI innovation. Purchases in AWS Marketplace allow organizations to maximize the value of their existing AWS commitments and simplify procurement.

"Organizations are under pressure to unify fragmented service operations and unlock the full value of AI," said Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE. "Through our collaboration with AWS, we’re addressing this urgent need—bringing together industry-leading AI and cloud capabilities to help businesses automate customer service workflows end-to-end, with the speed, flexibility, and scale today's environment demands."

“With NICE and AWS working together, we’re excited to supercharge our workflows and unleash the full potential of intelligent automation,” said Thomas Laird, CEO, Expivia. “This relationship empowers us to redefine customer experience at unheard of speed, precision and agility in the era of agentic AI.”

“As businesses enter a critical phase with AI and cloud, moving past proof of concept into production at scale, collaborations between technology leaders like NICE and AWS are a welcome development,” said Bernie Arnason, Industry Director at Frost and Sullivan. “These important industry collaborations have never been more important.”

“NICE's customer experience expertise combined with AWS's cloud and AI capabilities creates a powerful relationship that helps businesses transform their operations," said Chris Grusz, Managing Director, Technology Partnerships, AWS. "By bringing CXone Mpower to AWS Marketplace and deepening our technical integration, we're making it simpler for organizations to implement intelligent automation at scale, ultimately delivering better experiences for their customers while achieving greater operational efficiency."

