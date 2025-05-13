Legion Intelligence to Partner with Palantir to Deliver Advanced Generative AI to U.S. Special Operations Command

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legion Intelligence (formerly Yurts AI), a leading provider of scalable and secure Generative AI (GenAI) solutions for the Department of Defense, today unveiled they are working with Palantir Technologies to enhance the U.S. Special Operations Command’s (SOCOM) Mission Command System (MCS) with next-generation AI capabilities.

This collaboration builds on Legion’s leadership in deploying GenAI across SOCOM’s sensitive and classified networks, leveraging cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. The integration of Legion’s AI platform with Palantir’s Apollo Mission Manager will enable efficient and secure deployment, accelerating the adoption of large language models (LLMs) to support situational awareness, data-driven insights, and superior decision-making in mission-critical environments.

In addition to enhancing SOCOM’s operational workflows, Legion’s platform enables the rapid incorporation of Generative AI capabilities into and across applications that may not easily leverage AI, whether in on-premises infrastructure or sensitive networks. This integration extends the core functionalities and data residing in the Mission Command System into new experiences and use cases, allowing SOCOM to unlock greater potential from its operational technology.

“We’re honored to deepen our relationship with SOCOM by bringing Generative AI directly into mission workflows,” said Ben Van Roo, CEO of Legion Intelligence. “GenAI delivers its greatest value when integrated into decision-making processes and networks critical to national defense. This partnership is a vital step toward empowering warfighters with immediate, secure access to actionable intelligence.”

Legion’s scalable AI solutions and Palantir’s robust data integration and security capabilities deliver a reliable and mission-focused platform for SOCOM’s global operations.

About Legion Intelligence

Legion (formerly Yurts AI) is an agent-orchestration platform for defense, government, and enterprise organizations. Legion empowers teams to securely deploy, manage, and scale intelligent autonomous agents, enabling sophisticated, efficient coordination across sensitive operational environments. By integrating advanced MLOps, robust security protocols, dynamic decision-making, and human-centric design, Legion ensures every critical mission is backed by a capable legion of intelligent agents.

With Legion, the future of secure, sophisticated AI orchestration is here. Existing and prospective customers can confidently navigate their most sensitive environments, leveraging Legion’s proven capabilities to enhance operational effectiveness, security, and strategic decision-making. Visit https://www.legionintel.com/ to learn more.