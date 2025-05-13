ClinTrial Research Teams Up With Trially AI to Multiply Enrollment in Complex Clinical Trials

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. & KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClinTrial Research (CTR), a leading site management organization (SMO), today announced a strategic partnership with Trially®, the latest breakthrough in HIPAA-compliant AI matching technology. After six months of collaboration, the partnership has shown significant improvements in patient identification, enrollment speed, and operational efficiency.

How Native AI Technology is Advancing Site Operations

By implementing Trially’s AI EMR matching technology, CTR has experienced notable improvements in its clinical trial operations:

Increased monthly patient enrollment rates

Significant reduction in screen failures

Less time spent on manual EHR chart reviews

Increased site revenue due to higher study KPIs

Enhanced diversity through real-time protocol population analytics

Instant API integrations with multiple EHR systems including IMS, TriMed, Athena, RelyMed, and others

Expanded site network capabilities, with successful implementations across multiple therapy areas including Behavioral Health and CNS, Respiratory, Internal Medicine Gastrointestinal, Nephrology and Ophthalmology

"Our mission at CTR is to build the premier, next-generation site management organization, setting new standards of excellence in clinical trial management," said ClinTrial Research’s Chief Commercial Officer, Sam Searcy. "Our partnership with Trially aligns perfectly with our commitment to using AI-driven data analytics and high-precision patient identification to accelerate clinical trial timelines. Trially’s proprietary AI has improved our ability to pre-screen candidates, reducing the time and resources typically spent on manual EHR chart reviews while improving the diversity and quality of our patient pools."

Setting New Standards for AI Clinical Trial Enrollment

The partnership demonstrates CTR's commitment to setting new standards of excellence in clinical trial management and represents a significant step forward in Trially's mission to get life-saving therapies to patients faster. Both organizations share a vision of accelerating the development of new treatments through more efficient, transparent, and inclusive clinical trials.

"We built Trially to solve the root causes of clinical trial delays," said Trially CEO Kyle McAllister. "The team at CTR has done an amazing job integrating our technology into their workflow. Their network of clinical partners really knows how to put our platform to work, making it their top source for finding qualified patients. What impresses me most is how CTR balances technological efficiency with their unwavering commitment to patient care and data security. It's been rewarding to see how they've adapted our solution across different systems to accelerate their enrollment timelines."

For more information about the partnership, visit trially.ai.

About Trially

Trially® is shaping the future of clinical trial recruitment with its proprietary AI matching technology that safely unlocks rich clinical data to enroll qualified patients faster. Proven to multiply enrollment rates by 200%, reduce screen failures by 73%, and improve site efficiency by 90%, Trially’s site-based software rapidly integrates with any EMR or CRM while maintaining full compliance with HIPAA, SOC 2, FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and ISO 27001 regulations. Designed to meet the needs of Physicians, Research Sites, Sponsors and CROs, Trially empowers you to achieve outstanding results in clinical research. For more information visit trially.ai.

About ClinTrial Research

ClinTrial Research (CTR) is a next-generation SMO deploying innovative technology, driving positive physician and patient-centered clinical excellence, while providing high-quality data analytics to Sponsors and CRO partners. CTR is Empowering Research, Enhancing Lives.