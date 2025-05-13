EnergyHub and FLO Partner to Help Utilities Manage EV Charging Load

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EnergyHub, a leading provider of grid-edge flexibility, and FLO, a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider, have announced a collaboration aimed at expanding driver participation in EV managed charging programs across North America. Residential customers with FLO chargers can now enroll in EnergyHub programs and earn rewards for helping support the electrical grid.

This marks the first integration of FLO’s new platform and next-generation chargers - including the FLO Home™ X3, X6 and X8 chargers - with an Edge Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) platform. Through this direct integration with EnergyHub via OpenADR, FLO customers can now participate in EV programs offered at any of EnergyHub’s more than 80 utility clients.

"FLO is committed to helping EV drivers maximize the benefits of their FLO Home chargers while supporting a more resilient grid,” said Julien Deschamps, Channel Development Director at FLO. “By integrating with EnergyHub, we’re enabling our customers to participate in utility programs that reward them for smart charging, ensuring a more efficient use of energy across the U.S."

EnergyHub’s managed charging solution assists utilities in maintaining a reliable and affordable grid through demand response and dynamic load shaping. Beyond managing load at the bulk-system level, EnergyHub's Distribution Load Optimization solution helps utilities prevent local grid asset overloads and delay the need for infrastructure upgrades.

"Integrating with FLO strengthens our industry-leading network of EV and EVSE partners and helps us deliver more value for utilities, their customers, and the grid,” said Matt Johnson, VP of Business Development at EnergyHub. “We’re looking forward to welcoming FLO customers to utility managed charging programs across North America.”

EnergyHub is an independent subsidiary of Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM), the leading platform for intelligently connected property.

FLO Home smart EV chargers redefine reliability, boldly facing all climates with type 4X protection backed by a 5-year warranty surpassing industry norms. FLO’s chargers are built to outlast and support all connector types. The FLO Home charger blends style and performance with its timeless all-in-one design, versatile mounting options, and hassle-free cable management. Find out more at flo.com.

About EnergyHub

EnergyHub is a leading provider of clean energy software and services that unlock the full potential of distributed energy resources (DERs) for utilities, markets, and customers. With the EnergyHub Edge DERMS platform, utilities can enroll and manage DERs like thermostats, EVs, and batteries to create virtual power plants (VPPs) that deliver grid flexibility and reliability. EnergyHub helps 80+ utilities manage over 1.6M DERs and more than 2 GW of flexible capacity with customer-centric programs and cross-DER optimization. To learn more, visit energyhub.com.

About Flo

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We help to overcome climate change and accelerate EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and by delivering EV drivers the best charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 2 million charging events thanks to over 135,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates its network across North America with facilities in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what “EV charging done right™” means to us, visit flo.com.