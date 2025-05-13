PDS Health Expands CyberArk Deployment to Automate Certificate Lifecycle Management at Scale

NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in identity security, today announced that PDS Health, a leading integrated healthcare support organization serving more than 1,000 dental and primary care practices across the U.S., will extend its CyberArk implementation with additional machine identity security solutions. By adding CyberArk Zero Touch PKI and CyberArk Certificate Manager to its identity security program, PDS Health will modernize its public key infrastructure (PKI) and automate certificate lifecycle management (CLM) – gaining visibility into all certificates across any environment, enabling compliance with certificate policies and helping to prevent costly outages.

PDS Health has redefined healthcare through the integration of dental and medical services, delivering a broad spectrum of offerings to dental, dental specialties and medical providers across the U.S. Identity security is a key component of the organization’s cybersecurity strategy and is critical for enabling PDS Health to deliver valuable services that improve care delivery and patient outcomes.

A long-standing CyberArk customer, PDS Health uses the CyberArk Identity Security Platform to manage and secure the growing number of identities – both human and machine – across its organization, including cloud access, workforce password management, endpoint privilege management and secrets management. PDS Health is now adding CyberArk solutions to manage and secure TLS (Transport Layer Security) certificates, the digital credentials that secure website communication by encrypting data and authenticating a website’s identity.

As the number of TLS certificates skyrocket and the industry shifts to shorter certificate lifespans, CLM has become a critical challenge for organizations. Relying on manual CLM workflows to track certificate expirations and manage renewals is no longer effective at this scale, making organizations vulnerable to outages and security incidents. With tens of millions of dollars in revenue processed daily at PDS Health, the impact of a certificate-related outage would be costly and disruptive.

“When certificates expire, identifying and resolving the issue can be incredibly time-sensitive and resource-intensive,” said Nemi George, Vice President of IT and Chief Information Security Officer at PDS Health. “Over time, we realized we couldn’t rely on internal tools and manual processes anymore. As a long-time customer of CyberArk’s identity access management and privilege access management solutions, implementing CyberArk’s new PKI and certificate management solutions to address this growing challenge seemed like a natural move for PDS Health. This will allow our systems to be even more secure and available, reinforcing trust across the digital estate with full visibility to improve reporting accuracy for auditors and executives.”

PDS Health will use CyberArk’s Zero Touch PKI and Certificate Manager to help automate the entire CLM process, reduce the risk of security incidents and strengthen its overall security posture. The solutions will be delivered through a central platform that enables the security team at PDS Health to automatically discover, monitor and renew all TLS certificates across the organization, giving them a single, real-time view of every certificate and its location, owners and expirations. They will also enable the team to enforce global security policies and meet important compliance requirements. By maximizing uptime and preventing business disruptions, PDS Health can focus on delivering on its vision of creating healthier, happier patients.

“Since 2019, we have partnered closely with PDS Health to help them tackle their biggest identity security challenges across both human and machine identities,” said Kurt Sand, GM of Machine Identity Security at CyberArk. “As the volume and complexity of machine identities – especially certificates – continue to grow, we are committed to helping PDS Health successfully secure all of their certificates across environments so they are prepared for future industry shifts such as shorter certificate lifespans and post-quantum cryptography.”

