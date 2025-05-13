TaskUs Accelerates Agentic AI-Powered Customer Experience with Strategic Partnerships with Decagon and Regal

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, today announced strategic partnerships with Decagon and Regal. Together with these two elite agentic AI platform companies, TaskUs will aim to further transform customer support through intelligent automation.

The partnerships with Decagon and Regal augments TaskUs' recently announced agentic AI consulting practice, a set of business services and expertise that help companies seamlessly integrate advanced AI technologies into their customer experience operations.

Agentic AI builds on the rapid progress of generative AI to allow the technology to autonomously complete tasks, particularly in customer support and business processes. In the rush to apply agentic AI, many companies must now rethink how they typically operate. Expertise around where to use the new technology and how to start, scale, secure, and blend it with human interaction is as important as selecting the right platform.

“Agentic AI from Decagon and Regal should enable us to reduce the cost of customer support by 25-50% while significantly improving quality,” says Bryce Maddock, CEO, TaskUs. “Our AI deployment specialists will apply agentic AI upfront to automate many simple, repetitive customer service functions. We’ll then provide human support from our talented experts. This hybrid model is the future of customer support.”

Comprehensive AI Transformation

TaskUs will tap the Decagon and Regal platforms to apply agentic AI across digital and voice channels, using its deep knowledge of a client’s workflows, training materials, and business processes to train agentic AI models and integrate them into a company’s operations — all in service of the ultimate customer experience.

“This isn’t just about implementing technology,” says Joe Anderson, leader of TaskUs’ Agentic AI Consulting practice. “We're guiding our clients through a comprehensive AI transformation. We understand our clients’ values, ecosystems, operations, nuances — even their quirks. When you’ve been working with a client for years, you get to know them extremely well. And that’s critical for applying agentic AI successfully.”

“We see lots of fancy chatbot demos riding the AI hype,” says Jesse Zhang, co-founder and CEO of Decagon. “We’ve built something different: AI agents that give customers a human-like customer support experience across all channels. By teaming up with TaskUs, we’re able to offer fast, AI-powered support up front, and smooth handoffs to their expert teams when a human touch is needed.”

“We believe one of the main ways consumers will interact with brands is through calls by human-like AI voice agents. We have built an enterprise-ready platform needed to help brands seamlessly integrate AI Agents that perform as well as human agents at a fraction of the cost for everything from customer support to operations calls,” says Alex Levin, CEO and co-founder of Regal.io. “Partnering with TaskUs will help us scale the impact of our voice capabilities.”

TaskUs also plans to apply these new agentic AI solutions to its own internal operations. This approach will deepen its ability to integrate the technology into workflows and customer interactions, while maintaining human oversight as it keeps building teams of savvy AI users.

