Acacia Group and Connor Consulting Form Strategic Growth Partnership To Accelerate Global Expansion in Royalty and Software License Compliance

FULTON, Md. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Acacia Group, specialist operational investors in technology-enabled services businesses, and Connor Consulting Corp., market leaders in royalty and software license compliance, today announced the establishment of a strategic growth partnership. The partnership, which will involve the injection of new capital and operational collaboration between Connor and Acacia, aims to consolidate Connor’s position as a global innovator in optimizing intellectual property revenue for enterprise customers.

"We’ve been hugely impressed with the Connor team’s quality and vision. Viresh and his colleagues have already created an exceptional business, and we are thrilled to support their next phase of growth." -- Frederic Cassis, Acacia managing partner Share

Connor, founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a leading provider of specialist audit and advisory services for global enterprises that monetize IP and software. The company partners with many of the world’s largest licensors and software companies, helping ensure compliance with royalty and software license agreements while serving as a critical driver of revenue and value. With a skilled team operating across five continents, Connor has established a strong global platform and a differentiated approach. Its proprietary methodologies and unique service delivery model set it apart in the industry.

“We’ve been hugely impressed with the Connor team’s quality and vision,” said Frederic Cassis, Acacia managing partner. “Viresh and his colleagues have already created an exceptional business, and we are thrilled to support their next phase of growth. Our partnership with Connor builds on our track record of working alongside leadership teams to evolve strategy, grow into new markets, scale sustainably, attract new talent and create differentiated IP, fueling long-term growth.”

“This partnership opens a powerful new chapter for Connor,” said Viresh Chana, Connor founder and CEO. “Acacia’s growth capital, specialist technology and operational expertise will play a key role in helping us ensure Connor continues to scale, develop new customer-centric innovations and create new opportunities for our people to grow professionally. Their backing, combined with Connor’s deep understanding of our customers’ challenges and growth drivers, will ensure we’re well positioned for market expansion long into the future.”

Connor is a major force in the rapidly growing and highly specialized royalty and software market, using its global footprint and deep sector expertise to compete effectively with much larger industry players. Its senior leadership team is among the most experienced in the field, with many having previously held roles at leading global advisory firms.

Connor serves clients across various industry verticals, including many of the world’s most recognized brands. By partnering closely with these organizations, the firm helps them navigate the increasingly complex landscape of IP management and compliance with clarity and confidence.

About The Acacia Group

The Acacia Group is a specialist investment firm building stronger businesses by harnessing the power of digital transformation. Acacia works closely with management teams as engaged and supportive partners, fostering resilient cultures of collaboration and innovation to make its portfolio companies more valuable to their clients, employees and co-investors. By empowering skillful leaders, nurturing exceptional talent, investing in innovation and building distinctive brands, Acacia Group creates the qualities businesses need to achieve lasting success. Learn more at www.acaciagroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Connor Consulting Corp.

Connor is a global leader in software license compliance and royalty audit services. The firm partners with top licensors and IP-driven enterprises to optimize revenue, enforce license agreements and mitigate compliance risk. With a global footprint and proprietary methodologies, Connor empowers clients to succeed in an increasingly complex digital economy. Learn more at www.connor-consulting.com.