Carvana and PPA Tour Build on Successful Title Sponsorship with New Multi-Year Partnership

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, and the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA Tour) today announced the extension of their multi-year title sponsorship agreement. This renewal builds upon the tremendous success of their initial partnership, which began in 2022 and has helped propel pickleball to new heights as America's fastest-growing sport. The extended partnership will continue to feature events under the Carvana PPA Tour name while introducing enhanced fan experiences, expanded tournament coverage, and increased prize opportunities for players.

"Our partnership with the PPA Tour has exceeded expectations, reflecting the strength of our collaboration and our shared commitment to the sport’s growth," said Ryan Keeton, Carvana Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer. “As pickleball continues to unite communities across the country, we’re thrilled to keep supporting its passionate players and fans.”

Partnership Highlights

Since the beginning of the partnership, the Carvana PPA Tour has achieved record growth:

Expanded Reach: Over 320,000 spectators attended events in 2024, with millions more tuning in and engaging through traditional and digital media channels.

Over 320,000 spectators attended events in 2024, with millions more tuning in and engaging through traditional and digital media channels. Player Rewards: With the support of Carvana's sponsorship, the PPA Tour has dramatically increased player compensation, offering more than $30 million in prize money and payouts to over 130 professional athletes.

With the support of Carvana's sponsorship, the PPA Tour has dramatically increased player compensation, offering more than $30 million in prize money and payouts to over 130 professional athletes. Media Innovation: A groundbreaking partnership with Tennis Channel led to the creation and launch of Pickleballtv, a 24-hour pickleball network, bringing the sport to new audiences nationwide.

A groundbreaking partnership with Tennis Channel led to the creation and launch of Pickleballtv, a 24-hour pickleball network, bringing the sport to new audiences nationwide. Fan Engagement: Unique initiatives like "Carvana’s Road to the Finals" sweepstakes have created unforgettable moments, including gifting vehicles to standout pros, amateur players and fans.

"The Carvana PPA Tour partnership has been instrumental in elevating professional pickleball to unprecedented levels," said Connor Pardoe, Founder and CEO of the PPA Tour. “Carvana is the largest and most impactful sponsor of professional pickleball, and its investment in fan engagement and commitment to growing the sport aligns perfectly with our vision. Together, we've created a premier sports experience that continues to attract both top athletes and new enthusiasts to pickleball."

In 2025, the Carvana PPA Tour will roll out upgraded fan and amateur experiences alongside more than 20 marquee tour stops for its biggest and most engaging year yet.

