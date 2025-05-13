ALP Announces Nicokick and Northerner as Preferred Online Retail Partners, Expanding Access to Premium Nicotine Pouches

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ALP, the nicotine pouch brand made by and for adults who unapologetically love nicotine, today announced a one-year agreement naming Nicokick.com and Northerner.com as its preferred online retail partners. This strategic partnership expands national access to ALP's growing product line and makes it easier than ever for adult consumers to experience a modern, smoke-free alternative.

Effective immediately, ALP nicotine pouches are available for purchase on both Nicokick.com and Northerner.com. The product lineup includes three strengths—3mg, 6mg, and 9mg—and four bold flavors: Chilled Mint, Mountain Wintergreen, Refreshing Chill, and Tropical Fruit. For a limited time, Northerner will also receive some of ALP’s limited batch Sweet Nectar to celebrate the partnership and launch.

“The ALP movement is already proving unstoppable in the industry. Now, with our preferred online partnership with Nicokick and Northerner, even more adult consumers will have access to the best nicotine pouch on the market,” said Tucker Carlson.

Sarah Krysalka, Senior Director of Commercial Partnerships and External Affairs at Haypp Group, parent company of Nicokick and Northerner, also commented, “As the leading online retailers for nicotine pouches, we’ve seen firsthand what resonates with adult consumers. Based on our research and ALP’s launch trajectory, this brand is set to make waves—and we’re proud to support that growth as ALP’s preferred online partner.”

ALP nicotine pouches provide a clean, modern alternative to traditional tobacco products.

About Nicokick

Nicokick is a leading online retailer in the U.S. specializing in nicotine pouches. With a diverse inventory of over 200 unique products, the platform offers a wide selection of popular and emerging brands that provide consumers with modern oral smoke-free alternatives to cigarettes and other traditional tobacco products. All products are delivered directly to consumer doorsteps or mailboxes, with a strict age verification process in place to maintain compliance. For more information, visit Nicokick.com.

About ALP Supply Co, LLC

ALP Supply Co. LLC sells, markets, and distributes nicotine pouches throughout the United States. ALP Supply Co. LLC is jointly owned by Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) and Tucker Carlson Network (TCN).