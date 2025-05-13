Azul and Moderne Announce Partnership to Boost Java Developer Productivity

SUNNYVALE, Calif. & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Azul, the only company 100% focused on Java, and Moderne, the automated code refactoring and analysis company, today announced a technical partnership to help Java development teams identify, remove and refactor unused and dead code to improve productivity and dramatically accelerate modernization initiatives. This collaboration integrates Azul’s deep runtime visibility and Java expertise with Moderne’s powerful platform for automated, multi-repository, rules-based code refactoring. Together, they enable organizations to continuously secure, maintain and modernize their Java applications with unprecedented scale and precision.

According to Azul’s 2025 State of Java Survey & Report, 62% of survey respondents report that unused or dead code affects DevOps productivity, and 33% cite that more than half of their DevOps team’s time is wasted addressing false positives from Java-related security vulnerabilities. To address this, Azul and Moderne have integrated their solutions to bridge runtime insight with automated code remediation. Code Inventory, a feature of Azul Intelligence Cloud, identifies unused or dead code based on production Java runtime data. The Moderne Platform then uses this intelligence via an OpenRewrite recipe to earmark deprecation status and drive precise, large-scale removal of unused code. This integration can save enterprise development teams significant amounts of manual work updating source code and fixing vulnerabilities as part of major Java upgrades and framework migrations.

Many organizations are seeking to upgrade and modernize their applications to keep them secure and on supported frameworks and runtimes, but codebases can contain unused or dead code, third-party libraries and open-source components. Over time, teams have added features but not retired code that is no longer run in production, making ongoing maintenance and modernization more difficult and costly. This complicates an organization’s innovation efforts and impacts migration speeds and developer productivity. Considering the millions of Java applications being run across enterprises today, this results in a significant amount of developer time lost updating meaningless code that must be constantly maintained and secured.

“This partnership is about more than identifying unused and dead code—it’s about removing the barriers to meaningful modernization,” said Jonathan Schneider, co-founder and CEO of Moderne. “By combining Azul’s production-aware insights with Moderne’s ability to safely and automatically transform code at scale, we’re giving Java teams a clear path from understanding to action. It’s a model for how runtime data and automated execution can work together to keep codebases lean, secure and ready for what’s next.”

“Application maintenance is not a sexy task for Java developers but is an essential part of keeping applications secure and running on supported modules and infrastructure,” said Scott Sellers, co-founder and CEO at Azul. “By providing developers with a solution for remediating unused or dead code that is 100% accurate based on production application runtime data, Java teams can focus on updating, migrating and modernizing only the application code that matters, dramatically increasing developer productivity.”

About Moderne

Moderne automates mass-scale code modernization that’s critical to the progress and success of enterprise companies today—making a difference in minutes, not months. Moderne is based in Miami, and its investors include Acrew Capital, Intel Capital, True Ventures, Mango Capital, Allstate Strategic Ventures, Morgan Stanley, Amex Ventures, and TIAA Ventures, among other investors and advisors. To learn more, visit www.moderne.ai

About Azul Systems Inc.

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Azul provides the Java platform for the modern cloud enterprise. Azul is the only company 100% focused on Java. Millions of Java developers, hundreds of millions of devices and the world’s most highly regarded businesses trust Azul to power their applications with exceptional capabilities, performance, security, value, and success. Azul customers include 36% of the Fortune 100, 50% of Forbes top 10 World’s Most Valuable Brands, all 10 of the world’s top 10 financial trading companies and leading brands like Avaya, Bazaarvoice, BMW, Deutsche Telekom, LG, Mastercard, Mizuho, Priceline, Salesforce, Software AG, and Workday. Learn more at azul.com and follow us @azulsystems.