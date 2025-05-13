AWS and HUMAIN Announce Groundbreaking AI Zone to Accelerate AI Adoption in Saudi Arabia and Globally

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and HUMAIN, Saudi Arabia’s newly created company responsible for driving AI innovation across the Kingdom and globally, today announced plans to invest $5 billion-plus in a strategic partnership to build a groundbreaking “AI Zone” in the Kingdom. This first-of-a-kind AI Zone will bring together multiple innovative capabilities, including dedicated AWS AI infrastructure and servers with world-class semiconductors, UltraCluster networks for faster AI training and inference, AWS services like SageMaker and Bedrock, and AI application services such as Amazon Q to advance Saudi Arabia’s mission to be a world leader in AI.

AWS previously announced and is currently building an AWS infrastructure region in Saudi Arabia that will become available in 2026. Amazon is investing US$5.3 billion (approx. 19.88 billion Saudi riyal) in Saudi Arabia to develop this new region for AWS. The new AI Zone announced today is an additional investment to grow global and local demand for advanced AI services in the Kingdom, and is part of AWS’s long-term commitment to bring its world-class infrastructure and services to Saudi Arabia.

This collaboration aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and builds upon the Kingdom’s pledge in 2024 to invest in building an AI-powered economy, representing a significant step towards realizing Saudi Arabia's ambitions to become a global AI leader. AWS will bring to Saudi Arabia its advanced server and network infrastructure capabilities, as well as its artificial intelligence and machine learning services – including Amazon SageMaker AI, Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Q, fully managed services for building and scaling generative AI (genAI) applications. With Amazon Bedrock in Saudi Arabia, businesses and government organizations can access high-performing models from leading AI companies to develop genAI applications with security, privacy, and responsible AI. Amazon Q is the world’s most capable coding assistant, and also enables organizations to build genAI-powered assistants to answer questions, provide summaries, generate content, and complete tasks based on enterprise data.

Through this collaboration, HUMAIN plans to develop AI solutions using AWS technologies for its end customers. Further, HUMAIN will work with AWS on the development of a unified AI agent marketplace, simplifying the discovery, deployment, and management of AI software for the Saudi Arabia government. The collaboration also intends to spur the growth of Large Language Models (LLMs), including Arabic Large Language Models (ALLaM), while spearheading wide adoption of AI in organizations and industries across the Gulf Region and beyond.

Key sectors, such as government, energy, healthcare, and education, will be able to accelerate their transformation, envisioning AI-powered tools that can personalize learning experiences for students, help provide early disease diagnoses for patients, and unleash productivity across core upstream and downstream processes for government administration. Use cases such as these will be accelerated via the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center, in partnership with HUMAIN, enabling customers – from the fastest-growing startups and largest enterprises, to government agencies – to amplify genAI roadmaps and workloads, leading to equitable and efficient delivery of vital services for greater societal impact.

“We thank AWS for doubling down on their long-term partnership with the Kingdom. This new collaboration with HUMAIN lays the foundation for the intelligent era, accelerates our innovation momentum, grows our talent, and reinforces Saudi Arabia’s position as a global partner of choice in the age of AI,” said His Excellency Eng. Abdullah Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology.

Fueling Saudi Arabia’s vibrant startup sector with AI-powered innovation

AWS and HUMAIN will also work together to advance an AI-powered startup sector in the Kingdom, providing access to the broadest and deepest set of cloud technology tools and programs, including AWS Activate, and helping Saudi Arabia’s most ambitious founders and entrepreneurs scale their businesses.

AWS has helped more than 330,000 startups globally bring their business ideas to life. Its scalable, secure, low-cost cloud solutions and AI-powered services, combined with HUMAIN’s deep support network, will help supercharge Saudi’s startup scene. According to MAGNiTT, Saudi Arabia startups secured US$750 million venture capital funding in 2024, the highest share of capital deployed across the Middle East and North Africa last year.

“This collaboration to build an AI Zone in Saudi Arabia will enable innovations across all industries using AWS’s advanced AI offerings, and reflects our commitment to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030,” said Matt Garman, CEO, Amazon Web Services. “Together, we will empower customers with cost-effective and secure cloud technologies, fuel innovation and economic growth across the nation, and enable HUMAIN to appeal to customers globally.”

Accelerating talent development for a vibrant Saudi tech industry

As part of its long-term commitment to fast-track cloud adoption in Saudi Arabia, AWS is scaling its training and certification programs focused on genAI skills-building in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 digital transformation goals. Working with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), AWS has committed to train 100,000 citizens from the Kingdom in cloud computing and genAI, focusing on the two newest AWS genAI certifications: AWS AI Practitioner and AWS Machine Learning Engineer Associate Certifications. Training will be delivered by the Amazon Academy. Launched in 2023, the Amazon Academy is the largest talent development program of its kind in the Middle East. It provides transformative training and certifications, free of cost to participants, to elevate in-demand competencies and equip Saudi talent for jobs of the future. The program is designed to empower the next generation of Saudi youth, entrepreneurs, and professionals at any stage of their career to achieve success across in-demand skills, such as cloud computing, logistics, and leadership.

In addition, to help accelerate Saudi Arabia’s goal of empowering women to increase participation in the workforce, AWS in 2024 also launched an upskilling program, “AWS Saudi Arabia Women’s Skills Initiative,” in partnership with Skillsoft Global Knowledge. AWS has committed to train 10,000 women on AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials, at no charge, through classroom trainings with AWS-certified professionals.

Supercharging HUMAIN’s AI ambitions

Saudi Arabia is forecast to hold the lion’s share of AI’s estimated economic impact across the Middle East in the coming years. According to PwC, AI will contribute $130 billion to Saudi’s economy by 2030, comprising more than 40 percent of the estimated $320 billion of AI value for the entire Middle East.

The Kingdom is also at the forefront of a regional drive to transform both public sector services and enterprises with AI-powered innovation built in the cloud. PwC estimates that nearly 70 percent of Middle East companies plan to migrate most of their operations to the cloud within the next year, while a 2023 report by Telecom Advisory Services predicts public cloud adoption to unlock US$733 billion in economic value by 2033 across the Middle East and North Africa.

"HUMAIN’s partnership with AWS is a pivotal moment in Saudi Arabia's journey to become a global leader in AI,” said Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN. “By leveraging AWS’s world-class cloud infrastructure and AI expertise and HUMAIN’s full-stack AI capabilities, we are creating an offering that will attract global investment and talent, thereby driving our digital transformation agenda forward.”

About Amazon Web Services

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 114 Availability Zones within 36 geographic regions, with announced plans for 16 more Availability Zones and five more AWS Regions in Chile, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About HUMAIN

HUMAIN, a PIF company, is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas - next-generation data centers, hyper-performance infrastructure & cloud platforms, advanced AI Models, including one of the world’s most advanced Arabic multimodal LLMs, and transformative AI Solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution. HUMAIN’s end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organisations, unlocking exponential value across all industries, driving transformation and strengthening capabilities through human-AI synergies. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission to drive IP leadership and talent supremacy world-wide, HUMAIN is engineered for global competitiveness and national distinction.

www.humain.ai