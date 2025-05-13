Entercard Adopts FICO Platform to Fight Application Fraud

STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FICO (NYSE: FICO):

“FICO Platform gives us the flexibility and power we need to improve our customer experience while keeping security as our top priority.” - Yannick Leclerc, head of Fraud Strategy & Analytics at Entercard. Share

Highlights:

Entercard will use AI-powered technology from FICO to better identify fraudulent account openings

Entercard will use FICO® Platform’s capabilities for model development, identity resolution, streaming data, customer profiling and service orchestration

As part of its enterprise fraud programme, Entercard will use AI-powered technology from global analytics software leader FICO to better identify fraudulent account openings. FICO® Platform’s capabilities for model development, identity resolution, streaming data and service orchestration will help Entercard, one of the leading Nordic finance companies, build and deploy powerful fraud scorecards, confirm applicants’ true identities through advanced network link analysis and detect fraudulent applications.

More information: https://www.fico.com/en/fico-platform

Using FICO’s powerful tools, Entercard can enhance their ability to target a variety of criminal activity such as:

Synthetic identity fraud – e.g., fake profiles built over time.

– e.g., fake profiles built over time. First-party fraud – intentional misrepresentation by genuine applicants.

– intentional misrepresentation by genuine applicants. Mule detection – accounts opened to facilitate fraud.

– accounts opened to facilitate fraud. ID theft / impersonation – fraudsters applying using stolen identity information.

– fraudsters applying using stolen identity information. Application velocity checks – tracking multiple applications in short timeframes.

– tracking multiple applications in short timeframes. Bust-out fraud – identifying intent to default from account opening

“We needed a wide range of cutting-edge analytic services that are interoperable and composable, to align with our strategic technology architecture and our enterprise case management technology,” said Céline Goulfault, chief operations officer at Entercard. “FICO is a trusted partner with a long history of delivering outstanding results at Entercard.”

“FICO Platform gives us the flexibility and power we need to complement our existing capabilities and improve our customer experience while keeping security as our top priority,” said Yannick Leclerc, head of Fraud Strategy & Analytics at Entercard.

FICO® Platform uses data, analytics, AI, and optimization to continuously improve decisions, customer interactions, and risk management at scale across the enterprise. The platform is designed to empower enterprises to break down silos across teams and empower employees to achieve customer-focused digital transformation, while giving enterprises greater agility and collaboration.

“Entercard has long been a leader in the fight against fraud,” said Nikhil Behl, president, Software at FICO. “Their remarkable results using FICO® Falcon® Fraud Manager have made them a past winner of a FICO® Decision Award for Fraud Control. By adopting the power of FICO Platform, Entercard can give even greater protection to its customers across the region.”

About Entercard

Entercard is one of the Nordics’ leading credit market companies, with over 1.5 million customers in four markets. Through our two owners, Barclays Principal Investments Limited and Swedbank, we get access to a global and unique expertise within lending. Our mission is to finance the big and small moments of everyday life. We help our customers live their lives as they see fit, providing the means for change, come rain or shine. We are present in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland and have over 460 dedicated employees.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 80 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

Learn more at https://www.fico.com

FICO and Falcon are registered trademarks of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.