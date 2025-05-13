TTC Global and ACCELQ Join Forces to Transform AI-Powered Test Automation

AUCKLAND, New Zealand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TTC Global, a respected authority in software quality engineering solutions, has partnered with Dallas-based ACCELQ, the innovative AI-powered test automation platform, expanding their successful client engagement, including projects on the Jade platform in New Zealand, to global markets. This newly formed partnership combines TTC Global’s expertise in quality engineering with ACCELQ’s codeless AI automation technology, enabling organisations worldwide to accelerate testing cycles while maintaining rigorous quality standards.

Shriram Krishnan, SVP APAC & EMEA at ACCELQ, said, "in formalising our successful delivery relationship with TTC Global, we’re now even better equipped to meet the test automation needs of customers across New Zealand and globally. TTC Global’s deep understanding of enterprise testing challenges makes them the ideal partner – together, we’re setting a new standard for intelligent test automation. This partnership was an easy decision given our proven success to date, and we’re excited to grow this collaboration for the benefit of our combined clients.”

The partnership brings together two organisations with proven test automation results. ACCELQ’s cloud-native platform uniquely automates Web, API, Mobile, Desktop and packaged apps testing without the need for programming, seamlessly integrating with Agile and DevOps workflows. Joint implementations have reduced testing efforts by almost 90% with over 75% shorter testing cycles.

Paul Whiston, TTC Global CEO for New Zealand and Asia, commented: "Our collaboration with ACCELQ formalises what we've already demonstrated in the New Zealand market; that intelligent automation can dramatically improve testing efficiency without compromising quality. This includes our successful work and projects delivered with ACCELQ on the Jade platform in New Zealand, which have showcased the power of our combined approach. We are excited to extend these benefits to our global client base."

ACCELQ's platform has earned the trust of major enterprises worldwide, including Wells Fargo, Pfizer, Ericsson, Atlassian, Mastercard and Nvidia. Its expansion in New Zealand through this partnership aligns perfectly with TTC Global's mission to deliver best-in-class testing solutions across all its operating regions.

"As AI continues to transform the software industry, our partnership with ACCELQ ensures customers can capitalise on this evolution. Together, we are delivering intelligent test automation solutions that help organisations innovate faster, improve quality, and maintain a competitive edge," said Thomas Hadorn, Group Chief Executive Officer for TTC Global.

The partnership comes at a time when enterprises face increasing pressure to accelerate software releases while maintaining quality. ACCELQ's unique approach to codeless AI test automation addresses this challenge head-on, enabling continuous testing across the entire development lifecycle. Its unified platform brings together test design, planning, generation and execution in a single environment, making it particularly valuable for Agile teams looking to streamline their QA processes.

For more information about how TTC Global and ACCELQ are transforming enterprise test automation through AI-powered solutions, visit ttcglobal.com or accelq.com.

About TTC Global

TTC Global, formerly The Testing Consultancy, is a respected authority in software quality engineering, helping organisations worldwide to accelerate software delivery, improve quality, and reduce testing costs while mitigating technology risk. Founded in 2004 in Auckland, TTC Global has grown into a trusted testing partner for businesses across New Zealand, Australia, the USA, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. With deep expertise in AI-powered test automation, enterprise test automation, continuous testing solutions, digital accessibility compliance, and through strategic partnerships with leading technology providers and deep specialisation in modern testing approaches, TTC Global helps organisations de-risk digital transformations, ensure compliance, and future-proof their software ecosystems.

About ACCELQ

ACCELQ offers AI-powered No-Code test automation and management built on a cloud-native platform. ACCELQ provides a unified platform for web, mobile, API, database, and packaged apps. Automation-first, codeless capabilities make it easy to use for testing teams without deep programming expertise. ACCELQ allows businesses to achieve 7.5x productivity and over 72% savings with its industry-first autonomics-based automation platform.