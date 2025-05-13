Exabeam and AVANT Announce Strategic Distribution Partnership to Accelerate Access to AI-Driven Security Operations

BROOMFIELD, Colo. & FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exabeam, a global leader in intelligence and automation that powers security operations, today announced a strategic partnership with AVANT, the nation’s premier Technology Services Distributor (TSD) and the leader in IT decision-making. This new relationship brings the full suite of Exabeam security operations products to AVANT’s extensive network of over 3,000 Trusted Advisors (TA), marking a significant new route to market for Exabeam.

As one of the first SIEM and UEBA providers in AVANT’s portfolio — and a recognized leader in cybersecurity — Exabeam is uniquely positioned to support AVANT’s fastest-growing practice: cybersecurity. Through this strategic partnership, AVANT TAs now have access to the robust portfolio of cloud-native and self-hosted threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR) solutions from Exabeam, including SIEM, UEBA, SOAR, and compliance capabilities.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the Exabeam mission to expand its channel ecosystem and build new, disruptive routes to market. By joining forces with AVANT — the global leader in the trusted advisor space — Exabeam is enabling partners to deliver scalable, outcome-driven, AI-powered solutions to organizations navigating today’s increasingly complex threat landscape.

“Security teams are overwhelmed — too many alerts, too few skilled professionals, and the rising pace of attacks,” said Craig Patterson, Global Channel Chief at Exabeam. “AVANT and Exabeam are a powerhouse combination,” added Patterson. “We’re bringing together the most advanced threat detection platform in the market with the most influential network of trusted advisors. This is the kind of channel innovation the industry needs — bold, strategic, and built for growth.”

With cyberattacks increasing in frequency and sophistication, enterprises are seeking trusted guidance to modernize their security posture. AVANT’s Pathfinder platform and portfolio of best-in-class vendors equips technology advisors to lead their clients through complex IT decisions with confidence. Adding Exabeam to that mix allows AVANT’s network to meet the full scope of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework — from identifying threats and protecting assets to detecting, responding to, and recovering from attacks.

“Exabeam AI-driven platforms are a game-changer for modern security operations,” said Drew Lydecker, Co-Founder & President at AVANT. “Our trusted advisors are always looking for powerful, flexible solutions to help their clients stay ahead of threats. Adding Exabeam to our portfolio gives them the ability to do just that — with faster time-to-value, stronger threat detection, and the ability to align security with business priorities.”

The partnership reflects a shared vision: to help organizations stay ahead of ever-evolving threats with cutting-edge technology and expert guidance. With Exabeam behavioral analytics, automation, and advanced TDIR capabilities, AVANT TA’s now have the tools to show customers a smarter, faster path to cyber resilience.

About Exabeam

Exabeam is a leader in intelligence and automation that powers security operations for the world’s smartest companies. As a global cybersecurity innovator, Exabeam provides industry-proven, security-focused, and flexible solutions for faster, more accurate threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR). Cutting-edge technology enhances security operations center performance, optimizing workflows and accelerating time to resolution. With consistent leadership in AI innovation and a proven track record in security information and event management (SIEM) and user behavior analytics, Exabeam empowers global security teams to combat cyberthreats, mitigate risk, and streamline operations.

Learn more at www.exabeam.com.

Real Intelligence. Real Security. Real Fast.

About AVANT

AVANT is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier distributor for next-generation technologies. AVANT provides unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with original research, channel sales assistance, training, and tools to guide decision-making around IT services that promote business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments to the latest in security services, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications. For more information, visit www.goavant.net, or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.