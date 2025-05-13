Adams & Reese Invests in its Ediscovery and Client Services with Everlaw Platform

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everlaw, the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, today announced Adams & Reese, a nationally recognized AmLaw 200 firm, has chosen Everlaw as its exclusive ediscovery solution to better serve its clients and to enhance the efficiency of its litigation services. Everlaw is a leading cloud-native investigation and litigation platform used by Fortune 100 corporate counsel, 91 of the Am Law 200 firms, and all state attorneys general.

“Adams & Reese’s commitment to leveraging technology to improve client outcomes sets them apart in the legal industry,” said AJ Shankar, founder and CEO of Everlaw. “We are proud to be their strategic partner, supporting their mission to deliver exceptional service and maintain sustained growth.”

Adams & Reese Chief Technology Officer Bill Vance said the firm’s transition from an on-premises ediscovery solution to Everlaw’s advanced, cloud-based platform has sped up complex data review and streamlined ediscovery and litigation workflows across its litigation teams, from large-scale matters to routine cases.

“Everlaw has played a crucial role in helping us accelerate our ediscovery processes, which directly benefits our clients,” said Vance. “By integrating Everlaw’s platform into our workflows, we’ve been able to reduce case turnaround times, lower costs, and ultimately provide more responsive and cost-effective services to our clients.”

Founded in 1951, Adams & Reese is one of the nation’s largest law firms with more than 320 attorneys and advisors across 18 offices in 10 states and DC. The firm serves clients in over 75 practice areas and ranks among the AmLaw 200, NLJ 500, and Law360 Top 400. Recently, Adams & Reese announced a comprehensive rebrand, marking a significant milestone for the firm, capping off a quarter century of substantial growth and reinforcing its commitment to building collaborative partnerships with clients.

Coinciding with the firm’s growth and priority in providing superior service to clients is the continued investment in modern and advanced technologies that drive better client outcomes, such as the partnership with Everlaw. “This accelerates decision-making and enhances the firm’s ability to deliver timely results to clients, reducing the time spent on routine tasks and allowing the firm to focus on strategy,” said Vance.

For example, Everlaw’s advanced analytics through EverlawAI Assistant helps Adams & Reese build case timelines, summarize large document volumes, and identify key insights across terabytes of data.

“EverlawAI Assistant has revolutionized the way we manage data for our clients,” said Jennifer Perkins, Litigation Support Specialist at Adams & Reese. “The platform’s AI-driven tools save us significant time and enable us to deliver faster, more accurate results for our clients, enhancing their overall experience.”

The partnership with Everlaw supports the firm’s broader strategy to enhance capabilities in key industries, such as construction, aviation, aerospace, and hospitality, while continuing to lead in core practices like commercial litigation, government relations, global intellectual property, and corporate services. Adams & Reese handles high-volume litigation, often involving extensive and complex file types, such as CAD drawings, photographs, and large email datasets.

“Everlaw’s platform has significantly streamlined our ediscovery processes for our complex, data-heavy cases, providing faster, more accurate document reviews, and reducing overall costs for clients,” said Vance.

Adams & Reese, founded in 1951, is one of the nation’s largest law firms with more than 320 attorneys and advisors across 18 offices in 10 states (Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas) and Washington, DC. Adams & Reese is known for its commitment to its communities with its pro bono program (CA&RE) and its community service program (HUGS), donating time and financial assistance to more than 100 organizations, bar associations, and nonprofits across the firm’s footprint. Follow us on LinkedIn. Learn more at https://www.adamsandreese.com/

Everlaw helps legal teams navigate the increasingly complex ediscovery landscape to chart a straighter path to the truth. Trusted by Fortune 100 corporate counsel, 91 of the Am Law 200, and all state attorneys general, Everlaw's combination of intuitive experience, advanced technology, and partnership with customers empowers organizations to tackle the most pressing technological challenges—and transform their approach to discovery and litigation in the process. Founded in 2010 and based in Oakland, Calif., Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth. Follow us on LinkedIn. Learn more at https://www.everlaw.com