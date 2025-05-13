-

Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of Freelancer Limited

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the American Depositary Receipt program of Freelancer Limited.

Freelancer Limited (OTC: FRLCY) is a marketplace provider for freelancing and crowdsourcing. Freelancer owns Escrow.com, a provider of secure online payments. Freelancer also owns Loadshift, an Australian heavy haulage network with over 800 million kilometers of freight posted since inception. Freelancer is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker ASX:FLN and headquartered in Sydney, Australia.*

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as New York Shares and American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. Deutsche Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

* This information was provided by Freelancer Limited (May 2025).

Depositary Receipt Information

 

Depositary Receipt Contacts

Country

Australia

 

New Business
Development

Markets
Distribution

Custodian Bank

BNP Paribas S.A.

ARBN 000 000 117

 

 

Nicole Pfundstein

 

London

Effective Date

May 12, 2025

 

Tel: +61 2 8258 1019

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7547 6500

 

 

 

 

New York

Level I ADR

 

 

 

Tel: +1 212 250 9100

CUSIP

357047 109

 

 

 

ISIN

US3570471090

 

www.adr.db.com

 

Symbol

FRLCY

 

adr@db.com

 

Exchange

OTC

 

gtb.db.com

 

Current Ratio

1 ADS: 100 ordinary shares

 

 

 

Eligibility

DTC

 

 

 

Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany’s leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

The Depositary Receipts have been registered pursuant to the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act"). The investment or investment service which is the subject of this notice is not available to retail clients as defined by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. This notice has been approved and/or communicated by Deutsche Bank AG New York. The services described in this notice are provided by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (Deutsche Bank) or by its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in accordance with appropriate local registration and regulation. Deutsche Bank is providing the attached notice strictly for information purposes and makes no claims or statement, nor does it warrant or in any way represent, as to the accuracy or completeness of the details contained herein or therein. This announcement appears as a matter of record only. Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Deutsche Bank or any other issuer or entity for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful. No part of this notice may be copied or reproduced in any way without the prior written consent of Deutsche Bank. Past results are not an indication of future performance. Copyright© May 2025 Deutsche Bank AG. All rights reserved.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:
Deutsche Bank AG
Press & Media Relations

Dylan Riddle

Tel. +12122504982
Cell. +1(904)3866481
Email dylan.riddle@db.com

Industry:

Deutsche Bank

NYSE:DB
Release Versions
English

