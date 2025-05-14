Scene+ and Recipe Unlimited Corporation Extend Partnership

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Just in time for patio season, Scene+ and Recipe Unlimited, Canada’s largest full-service restaurant company, today announce the renewal of their partnership. Recipe Unlimited will remain the exclusive dining partner for the Scene+ rewards program, allowing its 15 million members to continue earning and redeeming Scene+ points at more than 700 Recipe restaurant locations across Canada. The renewal agreement is for a 3-year period.

Scene+ members can redeem the points they earn on movies and entertainment, grocery, travel, retail shopping, gift cards and more. Members earn one (1) point for every $3 spent on dine-in, drive-thru, or takeout at participating restaurants.

“Scene+ is committed to developing partnerships that give the best quality and value to our members,” said Candice Troupe, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Partnerships at Scene+. “This renewal assures that Scene+ members will be earning and redeeming points while enjoying exceptional moments and meals for years to come.”

Recipe Unlimited is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company, operating some of Canada’s most iconic restaurant brands including Swiss Chalet, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, Harvey's and New York Fries.

"For the past decade, the partnership between Recipe Unlimited and Scene+ has demonstrated our joint commitment to rewarding our valued guests. I'm happy to share that we're renewing this collaboration, ensuring we can continue working together to deliver exceptional dining experiences,” said Frank Hennessey, CEO, Recipe Unlimited.

Canadians can learn more about Scene+ and how to start earning and redeeming points at sceneplus.ca.

ABOUT RECIPE

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, and Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar. RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. More information about the company is available at recipeunlimited.com.

ABOUT SCENE+

Scene+ is a carefully curated rewards program offering its more than 15 million members the opportunity to earn points in a wide variety of ways, in a manner that suits their buying habits and lifestyle. Trust is at the core of the program – members trust that Scene+ and its partners deliver consistent value across product and service categories that have impact in their lives. Through its relationship with Scotiabank, Scene+ members have an opportunity to accelerate their points-earning potential with eight options on credit or debit cards that give members access to a whole new level of rewards and value. More info at sceneplus.ca.