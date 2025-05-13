ePost Global Announces Sponsorship of PGA TOUR Golfer Bud Cauley

CYPRESS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ePost Global, a leader in international shipping and logistics solutions, is proud to announce its sponsorship of PGA TOUR professional Bud Cauley.

Known for his precision, perseverance, and passion on the course, Cauley exemplifies the values that drive ePost Global: resilience, adaptability, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Through this partnership, Cauley will represent ePost Global throughout the PGA TOUR season, spotlighting the company’s commitment to delivering world-class shipping solutions across the globe.

“We are thrilled to partner with Bud Cauley,” said Kapil Kalokhe, EVP at ePost Global. “Bud’s journey – defined by perseverance, elite performance, and an unwavering commitment to his craft – perfectly mirrors ePost Global’s mission to overcome challenges and deliver excellence for our customers worldwide.”

“I’m excited to partner with ePost Global,” said Bud Cauley. “Just like every course presents new challenges, every shipment has its own path – and ePost Global consistently delivers. I’m proud to represent a team that values resilience and top performance, both on and off the course.”

Why Bud Cauley is the Ideal Ambassador for ePost Global

Beyond his remarkable talent and character, Cauley embodies the resilience that defines ePost Global. After surviving a near fatal car accident in 2018, Cauley fought his way back to the PGA TOUR and continues to compete at the highest level. His drive, adaptability, and commitment to success make him an ideal ambassador for a company that thrives on navigating the complexities of international logistics to deliver consistent, high-caliber service.

Why Golf Mirrors Cross-Border Shipping

Success on the golf course – like success in global shipping – demands mastery over ever-changing conditions. Professional golfers must constantly adapt to different course terrains, unpredictable lies, and challenging designs. Similarly, logistics providers must navigate shifting international regulations, customs requirements, tariffs, and the cost and timing implications that impact delivery. In both fields, expertise, flexibility, and precision are the keys to achieving exceptional outcomes.

Where Every Move is Measured – ePost Delivers with the Precision of a Pro

ePost Global’s knowledgeable team, with decades of cross-border shipping experience, ensures packages reach consumers' doorsteps on time and with complete visibility. By simplifying international shipping and optimizing delivery workflows, ePost Global enables businesses to succeed in an increasingly complex world. Navigating the complexities of evolving global trade regulations requires deep expertise and trusted execution.

Through this partnership, ePost will proudly appear on Cauley’s apparel throughout the PGA TOUR season – unlocking exclusive content, immersive fan experiences, and behind-the-scenes access that brings the journey closer than ever.

For more information about ePost Global and its partnership with Bud Cauley, please visit www.epostglobalshipping.com.

About ePost Global

ePost Global delivers cost-effective, global delivery solutions through strategically located processing centers throughout the United States. By combining technology and global logistics expertise, ePost Global optimizes delivery workflows, enhances visibility for all phases of delivery, and simplifies international shipping complexity. For more information, visit www.epostglobalshipping.com.