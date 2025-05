Svante y SAMSUNG E&A suscriben acuerdo de desarrollo conjunto para ofrecer plantas modulares de captura de carbono montadas sobre patines y con tecnología digital

Leaders of SAMSUNG E&A and Svante sign a joint development agreement at a private signing ceremony during Svante's Grand Opening Event in Burnaby, BC, Canada. The companies have partnered to jointly develop and deliver modular, standardized carbon capture plants to industrial facilities worldwide. From the left: Matt Stevenson, CRO, Svante Group, Mark Claessen, President, Svante Solutions & Digital Services, Claude Letourneau, President & CEO, Svante Group, Hong Namkoong, CEO & President, SAMSUNG E&A, Sean Chung, Head of Sustainable Solutions Division, SAMSUNG E&A, Wonsik Cho, VP of Sustainable Solutions, SAMSUNG E&A.