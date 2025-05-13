Visana Health Joins Aligned Marketplace to Help Fortune 500 Companies Provide Better Medical Care and More Comprehensive Benefits for Women

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visana Health, a virtual-first comprehensive women’s health clinic, today announced it has joined Aligned Marketplace’s network of advanced primary care providers. Through this agreement, Visana Health and Aligned Marketplace are facilitating access to a value-based care plan for women employees of Fortune 500 organizations, including 7-Eleven.

Today, women make up nearly half (47%) of the workforce. Rising healthcare costs and persistent wage disparities too often force working women with high-cost, complex conditions to choose between prioritizing the care they need and the care they can afford. Menopausal women, for example, typically have a 50% higher total cost of care than the average population.

The agreement between Visana Health and Aligned Marketplace represents a shared commitment to providing better care for women while aligning payment with healthy outcomes.

“The employers who work with us are forward-thinking organizations who consistently seek innovative ways to enhance the wellbeing of their employees,” said Patrick Nelli, founder and CEO, Aligned Marketplace. “Women's health has historically been underserved by traditional healthcare models. By adding Visana Health to our network, we're enabling employers to offer comprehensive care that improves health outcomes for women at various life stages while reducing overall healthcare costs.”

Women who work for employers contracted through Aligned Marketplace can access Visana Health clinicians to receive whole-person, evidence-based medical care from menstruation to menopause. With Aligned Marketplace’s value-based payment structure, Visana Health’s advanced medical clinic can deliver more innovative medical care and better outcomes for women with services, including health coaching, nutrition support, and care coordination.

Founded in 2023, Aligned Marketplace is dedicated to helping the American workforce and their family members find and form long-lasting, high-quality primary care relationships and lowering the cost for members to access these groups. Its growing curated network includes a diverse set of independent, advanced primary care providers offering both in-person and virtual options.

“Aligned Marketplace's innovative payment model allows Visana Health to provide value-added services that aren't typically reimbursed in fee-for-service arrangements,” said Joe Connolly, co-founder and CEO, Visana Health. “Under the value-based construct, Visana Health’s clinical team can deliver better outcomes for the women we serve while reducing the total cost of care for self-funded employers.”

About Visana Health

Visana is a comprehensive virtual women’s health clinic that goes beyond the narrow scope of family building to provide whole person medical care for 100% of women. The Visana Health 50-state medical group can diagnose and treat all women's health conditions from menstruation to midlife, specializing in high cost, complex conditions such as menopause, endometriosis and PCOS. Visana offers a better model for women’s health that delights women, improves clinical quality, and reduces total cost of care. Through its value-based care model, Visana Health has demonstrated a 4:1 ROI for health plan and employer partners. Learn more at www.visanahealth.com.