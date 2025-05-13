Eton Advisors Enhances Rebalancing and Trading with intelliflo redblack

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--intelliflo today announced that Eton Advisors has successfully launched the cloud-based version of intelliflo redblack for rebalancing and trading, saving time, boosting efficiencies and improving their ability to implement customized solutions for clients.

“More firms continue to embrace the cloud-based version of intelliflo redblack because of the platform’s modern architecture, sophisticated product capabilities and seamless scalability; it helps firms of all sizes future-proof their organizations.” Share

Chapel Hill, NC-based Eton Advisors is a multi-family office managing $2 billion in assets. The firm was looking for a new rebalancing and trading solution after its previous provider announced it would no longer support independent offices. When evaluating potential solutions, Eton Advisors was looking for a more robust platform that would enhance their ability to serve clients effectively and meet their unique needs. With the cloud-based version of intelliflo redblack, Eton has gained a secure, scalable solution that automates rebalancing and trading while seamlessly integrating with multiple custodians.

“Implementing intelliflo redblack was a smooth process; intelliflo’s team members were highly supportive and collaborative, helping us fully launch within our intended timeline,” said Brad Dalton, Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager. “We’ve been live for several months now, and we have been pleased with the platform’s intuitiveness, accessibility and advanced functionality. By simplifying and streamlining our rebalancing and trading, we have saved time and are well positioned to leverage the platform to efficiently serve our clients in a constantly evolving market environment. Plus, the intelliflo redblack support team has been consistently responsive and reliable, quickly providing high-touch service when needed.”

Eton Advisors is also part of Focus Financial Partners, an interdependent network of wealth management, business management, and related financial services firms. Focus Financial recently selected intelliflo redblack as a key component of its wealth technology stack.

“More firms continue to embrace the cloud-based version of intelliflo redblack because of the platform’s modern architecture, sophisticated product capabilities and seamless scalability; it helps firms of all sizes future-proof their organizations,” said Jennifer Valdez, President, Americas for intelliflo. “We are proud to support Eton Advisors, helping to save time and enhance efficiencies as they continue to provide clients with the personalized, comprehensive service that sets their firm apart.”

About intelliflo

intelliflo widens access to financial advice through leading technology powering the financial advisory experience. We use open software architectures combined with unmatched industry experience to simplify a complex digital landscape to help advisors compete and grow. Our solutions support over 30,000 financial advisors worldwide, representing over three million end-investors, with over $1 trillion serviced across our platforms.