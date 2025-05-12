Vicarious Surgical Announces New Collaboration with UMass Memorial Medical Center

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics technology company seeking to improve lives by transforming robotic surgery, today announced that it has signed an agreement with UMass Memorial Medical Center intended to support adoption and utilization of its robotic system through enhanced perioperative practices, surgeon education and other engagement strategies.

UMass Memorial Medical Center, the flagship academic medical center of UMass Memorial Health, is the largest not-for-profit hospital in Central Massachusetts with 826 licensed beds and the clinical partner of the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School. UMass Memorial Health is committed to providing advanced medical care to residents across the region.

The collaboration will focus on strategic operational efforts including streamlining inventory management and sterilization protocols and the standardization of pre-procedure processes and post-procedure care. It will also include case observation for surgeons and Vicarious Surgical system testing. Additionally, the collaboration will include efforts such as sharing insights on research developments, peer-to-peer education and promoting best practices.

“We’re excited to work with UMass Memorial Medical Center to drive excellence in the application of our robotic technology,” said Adam Sachs, CEO and Co-Founder of Vicarious Surgical. “This collaboration will allow us to develop and implement optimized perioperative workflows and initiatives that are critical for successful adoption and utilization of our system. UMass Memorial’s regional leadership and commitment to advancing surgical care make them an ideal partner.”

“As an organization dedicated to educating and mentoring the next generation of health care professionals, we are continually seeking ways to improve surgical outcomes and care delivery,” said Dr. John Kelly, Chief of General and Minimally Invasive Surgery at UMass Memorial Medical Center. “Our work with Vicarious Surgical will allow us to explore the potential of this technology with an ultimate goal of improving patient care.”

Vicarious Surgical will collaborate directly with the UMass Memorial Medical Center team of experienced robotic surgeons and supporting staff, leveraging their expertise to refine and validate best practices in the identified focus areas.

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation surgical robotics company, developing a unique disruptive technology with the multiple goals of substantially increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses proprietary human-like surgical robots to virtually transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates, Vinod Khosla’s Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang’s AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liang’s E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.vicarioussurgical.com.

About UMass Memorial Health

UMass Memorial Health is the largest not-for-profit health care system in Central Massachusetts with more than 20,000 caregivers and 2,400 physicians , many of whom are members of UMass Memorial Medical Group. We are the clinical partner of UMass Chan Medical School. Our comprehensive system includes UMass Memorial Medical Center, UMass Memorial Health – Harrington, UMass Memorial Health – HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital, UMass Memorial Health – Marlborough Hospital, UMass Memorial Health – Milford Regional Medical Center and UMass Memorial Health – Community Healthlink. Visit www.ummhealth.org.