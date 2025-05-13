CTG and Kezzler Join Forces to Power Next-Generation Supply Chain Intelligence and Traceability

BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CTG, a Cegeka Group company (the "Company") and a leader in digital transformation and IT solutions, and Kezzler, a leader in large-scale traceability solutions, announced today a strategic partnership designed to transform supply chain traceability, empowering enterprises with greater visibility, agility, and responsiveness during disruptions.

The partnership combines Kezzler’s powerful traceability technology and deep industry expertise with CTG’s proven experience deploying intelligent technologies as part of integrated enterprise systems, such as ERP and warehouse management platforms.

Together, CTG and Kezzler enable enterprises to meet traceability requirements while gaining valuable insights to streamline operations. By adopting GS1 standards—widely used guidelines that ensure consistency and interoperability in supply chain data—the partnership delivers solutions for any industry where traceability is a priority, including manufacturing, retail, and food and beverage.

“Traceability has emerged as a vital strategic capability for enterprises operating in complex global markets,” said Tom Niehaus, Executive Vice President of CTG. “Compliance is just the start—enterprises need agility and insight to stay ahead. Our partnership with Kezzler enables CTG to not only help solve regulatory needs, but to turn traceability into a driver of efficiency, innovation, and growth.”

The partnership delivers key capabilities to simplify compliance, boost visibility, and transform traceability into a strategic asset:

Easier regulatory compliance: Kezzler’s intuitive technology enables seamless tracking of products from origin to consumer, simplifying compliance.

Kezzler’s intuitive technology enables seamless tracking of products from origin to consumer, simplifying compliance. Fully integrated systems: CTG integrates Kezzler’s traceability solution directly with existing business systems, eliminating complexity and providing real-time visibility.

CTG integrates Kezzler’s traceability solution directly with existing business systems, eliminating complexity and providing real-time visibility. Smarter supply chains: Insights from product tracking data enhance response times during recalls, improve supplier oversight, and help identify and manage risks.

Insights from product tracking data enhance response times during recalls, improve supplier oversight, and help identify and manage risks. Global support and service: CTG’s global managed services ensure businesses have continuous compliance monitoring and scalable support.

“This partnership is about scale, speed, and simplicity,” said Robert Lillefloth, Chief Revenue Officer at Kezzler.

“CTG’s integration expertise complements Kezzler’s enterprise-grade traceability software that’s future-proof for tomorrow’s supply chains. Together, we’re enabling companies to move beyond pilot projects and implement future-ready, interoperable solutions that reduce risk and unlock operational intelligence. The collaboration positions CTG and Kezzler as trusted partners for enterprises seeking to modernize their supply chains, improve recall readiness, and build long-term value through traceability."

CTG will showcase their capabilities at the GS1 Conference (booth 200) in Nashville, TN, June 10-12, 2025.

For more information about CTG's traceability solutions, visit https://www.ctg.com/solutions/data/supply-chain-data-and-traceability

About CTG

CTG, a Cegeka company, delivers IT and business solutions that enhance clients’ digital agility, empowering them to seize new opportunities and overcome challenges. Our expertise, grounded in more than 55 years’ experience, drives data-driven decisions, boosts business performance, enhances customer experiences, fosters continuous innovation, and elevates cyber resilience.

CTG combines local market knowledge with the global expertise of over 10,000 team members in more than 15 countries to provide innovative, tailored solutions. Together, we operate across the Americas, Europe, and India, working with over 3,000 clients in high-growth industries. CTG is a Great Place to Work Certified™ company. Visit www.ctg.com.

About Kezzler

Kezzler is a technology leader in enterprise traceability solutions, specializing in supply chain visibility, data interoperability, and scalable event repositories. The Kezzler Connected Products Platform enables businesses across industries to collect, structure, and share secure, real-time value chain data at scale—ensuring traceability, compliance, consumer engagement, and operational intelligence across industries. Learn more at www.kezzler.com.