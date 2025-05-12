Guitar Center Selects RELEX Solutions to Optimize Allocation and Replenishment Planning

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guitar Center, the world’s largest retailer of musical instruments, accessories, and lessons, has chosen RELEX Solutions, a provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, to strengthen their allocation and store replenishment planning processes. The RELEX solution will support Guitar Center’s network of more than 300 stores and multiple distribution centers across North America, enabling improved product availability while reducing inventory levels across their 7,000+ SKUs.

By leveraging RELEX for advanced AI-driven replenishment capabilities, Guitar Center aims to improve product availability, ensuring the right products are accessible in all stores. This initiative addresses challenges with previous disparate systems that led to excess inventory and stockouts, enabling Guitar Center to align their inventory more effectively with customer demand.

The RELEX platform will provide Guitar Center with real-time visibility into inventory levels, allowing for more accurate and timely store replenishment decisions. This will help minimize stockouts and overstock situations, ensuring that customers can always find the products they need. Additionally, the automation of replenishment processes will free up Guitar Center’s staff to focus on more strategic tasks, further enhancing operational efficiency.

“We selected RELEX for their proven expertise in the specialty retail sector and their advanced, AI-driven planning solution, which aligns seamlessly with our unique needs,” said Remo Puccio, Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Supply Chain at Guitar Center. “Their established track record in retail gives us confidence in their ability to deliver results, and we look forward to enhancing our business performance through this collaboration.”

“We’re honored to support Guitar Center, a leader in their industry, in delivering an exceptional customer experience,” said Keith Adams, Senior Vice President of Sales, RELEX Solutions. “Our flexible, AI-driven solutions are tailored to meet the complex demands of specialty retail. We’re confident this partnership will improve product availability across their stores, while optimizing inventory levels to drive efficiency and customer satisfaction.”

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions delivers a unified platform for retail, manufacturing, and supply chain planning, enabled by proven AI technology. We help retailers, manufacturers, and consumer goods companies optimize demand forecasting, replenishment, merchandising, pricing and promotions, supply chain operations, and production planning across the end-to-end value chain. Companies like ADUSA, AutoZone, Coles, Circle K, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, Rituals, The Home Depot, and Systemair trust RELEX to increase product availability, boost sales, deliver actionable insights, improve sustainability, and drive profitable growth. Learn more at: https://www.relexsolutions.com/customers/