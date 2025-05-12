Marana Health Selects athenahealth to Advance Patient and Clinician Experience, Become Provider of Choice for Delivering Whole-Person Care

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, today announced that Marana Health (f/k/a MHC Healthcare) has selected athenaOne as its unified solution. Marana Health is a multispecialty Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in Tucson, Arizona that employs 118 providers serving over 60,000 patients. athenahealth will support the delivery of comprehensive care for Marana’s diverse patient population while updating their clinical, administrative, and operational processes and offering a cohesive patient experience. Through its work with athenahealth, Marana Health will now have a complete view of their patients’ medical and dental health, driving whole-patient care coordination, improved clinical decision-making, and better patient outcomes.

“By moving to athenahealth, we are stepping into the future of healthcare,” said Joshua Carzoli, chief executive officer, Marana Health. “athenaOne will help us eliminate the complexities of managing multiple systems, enable us to engage our patients through the channels that suit them best, and allow our staff to focus on what matters most — delivering the best possible care. Our partnership with athenahealth will allow us to maximize our resources while giving our patients a more continuous and thoughtful journey through their care.”

Marana Health needed a solution that would empower patients to be more actively involved in their own care by having the ability to access their health information, communicate with their care team, request prescription refills, and manage their appointments online. athenaOne addresses these needs via a user-friendly portal and the athenaPatient™ mobile application as well as providing automated outreach via email and text reminders to help patients stay engaged and informed. These tools enable patients to be more involved in their care plans, making decisions with their providers and improving the likelihood that they will adhere to treatment choices and manage their health effectively.

The FQHC also recognized the need to move to a solution that would ensure a more seamless and satisfactory experience for its providers. With athenahealth’s unified EHR, Marana’s clinicians will have access to comprehensive health records in one place — as well as intuitive workflows and navigation to quickly access the tools and information they need. Further, athenaOne enables real-time sharing of patient data across different healthcare settings, ensuring all providers involved in a patient’s care have up-to-date information, enhancing collaboration among care teams.

“The transition to athenaOne will not only enhance our clinical efficiency but also improve the quality of care we provide,” said Dr. Damilola Oluyitan-Okeze, chief clinical officer at Marana Health. “We are looking forward to accessing all necessary information and tools from a single platform, and with improved documentation standards and a more intuitive, user-friendly interface we will better serve our patients. Additionally, athenaOne will be instrumental in helping us succeed in VBC contracts by streamlining our workflows and enhancing patient engagement, allowing us to concentrate on delivering high-quality care that meets the needs of our community.

Marana’s staff will benefit from the modern functionality and embedded AI capabilities built seamlessly into athenaOne that can help them automate time-consuming, manual tasks so they can focus on their highest priority work. athenahealth continuously develops and deploys new capabilities and features, including AI-powered documentation solutions, specialty-specific workflows such as those for behavioral health and women’s health, and advanced interoperability capabilities, to help organizations like Marana Health stay current with the pace of innovation and industry changes, allow providers to spend more time with patients, and ensure enhanced patient care and quality outcomes.

“FQHCs are the foundation of our nation’s healthcare system, but face significant challenges today, including funding instability, shrinking reimbursements, increasing demand for value-based care, and rising patient expectations,” said Chris Kondrat, chief customer officer for athenahealth. “At athenahealth, we are committed to helping customers like Marana modernize and integrate their clinical and financial operations so they can focus more on performance improvement initiatives that enhance care delivery.”

Marana Health joins a thriving network of more than 13,000 community health center providers who rely on athenaOne to excel in value-based care (VBC) models, deliver better outcomes for their diverse patient populations, and keep up with evolving regulatory and reporting requirements. athenahealth continues to invest in this critical cornerstone of the U.S. healthcare system.

About Marana Health

Marana Health is a mission-driven, nonprofit FQHC serving communities across Southern Arizona with high-quality, accessible, and affordable healthcare. With a legacy spanning nearly 70 years, Marana provides comprehensive services including primary care, behavioral health, dental, women’s health, pediatrics, and chronic disease management—regardless of a patient’s insurance or ability to pay. Recognized as a Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) and part of an Accountable Care Organization (ACO), Marana Health is committed to providing passionate healthcare and improving lives through patient-centered, integrated care. For more information, please visit https://mhchealthcare.org/.

about athenahealth, Inc.

athenahealth strives to cure complexity and simplify the practice of healthcare. Our innovative technology includes electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement solutions that help healthcare providers, administrators, and practices eliminate friction for patients while getting paid efficiently. athenahealth partners with practices with purpose-built software backed by expertise to produce the insights needed to drive better clinical and financial outcomes. We’re inspired by our vision to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. Learn more at athenahealth.com.