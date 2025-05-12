-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to WFCM 2025-5C4

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to 14 classes of WFCM 2025-5C4, a $581.6 million CMBS conduit transaction collateralized by 32 commercial mortgage loans secured by 84 properties.

The collateral properties are located throughout 19 MSAs, of which the three largest are New York (34.6%), East Bay (9.7%), Cincinnati (6.7%). The pool has exposure to all major property types with five types representing more than 10.0% of the pool balance: multifamily (33.8%), office (18.2%), retail (15.3%), lodging (11.5%) and mixed-use (11.2%). The loans have principal balances ranging from $3.8 million to $50.0 million for the largest loan in the pool, 931 Carroll Street (8.6%), a 214-unit high-rise multifamily complex located in the Prospect Lefferts Garden neighborhood of New York City’s borough of Brooklyn. The five largest loans, which also include Treasure Valley Marketplace (8.2%), 655 Third Avenue (7.7%), Marriott Cincinnati Airport (6.7%), and 240 West 73rd Street (6.2%), represent 37.4% of the initial pool balance, while the top 10 loans represent 59.0%.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction incorporated our multi-borrower rating process that begins with our analysts’ evaluation of the underlying collateral properties’ financial and operating performance, which determine KBRA’s estimate of sustainable net cash flow (KNCF) and KBRA value using our North American CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology. On an aggregate basis, KNCF was 10.4% less than the issuer cash flow. KBRA capitalization rates were applied to each asset’s KNCF to derive values that were, on an aggregate basis, 34.2% less than third party appraisal values. The pool has an in-trust KLTV of 92.6% and the all-in KLTV is also 92.6%. The model deploys rent and occupancy stresses, probability of default regressions, and loss given default calculations to determine losses for each collateral loan that are then used to assign our credit ratings.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

Doc ID: 1009391

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Matthew Zoller, Associate (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1320
matthew.zoller@kbra.com

James Wang, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2450
james.wang@kbra.com

Nitin Bhasin, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of CMBS (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2334
nitin.bhasin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Andrew Foster, Director
+1 646-731-1470
andrew.foster@kbra.com

