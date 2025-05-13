Comstock Welcomes Greenheart Juice Shop to Loudoun Station

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) (“Comstock”), a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region, announced today that Greenheart Juice Shop (“Greenheart”) has signed a lease for approximately 1,900 square feet of retail space at 43800 Central Station Drive in Loudoun Station.

Founded with a mission to make healthy living approachable and delicious, Greenheart offers cold-pressed juices, nutrient-rich smoothies, açaí bowls, and clean snacks made with whole, organic ingredients. Set to open this spring, the Loudoun Station location will be Greenheart’s seventh in the DMV, joining existing cafés in Aldie, Arlington, Leesburg, Vienna, Reston, and Washington, D.C. as part of the brand’s continued regional expansion.

“Bringing Greenheart Juice Shop to Loudoun Station further enhances the neighborhood’s offerings as a destination for wellness, convenience, and community,” said Tim Steffan, Chief Operating Officer of Comstock. “We are thrilled to welcome a brand that shares our values around health, sustainability, and smart growth.”

Located adjacent to Ashburn Station on Metro’s Silver Line that connects to Dulles International Airport and downtown Washington D.C., Loudoun Station is at the forefront of Loudoun County’s transformation into a transit-oriented community. The neighborhood includes over 1 million square feet of high-quality residential, office, retail, and entertainment space, with an additional 1.5 million square feet of mixed-use development planned. For more information, please visit LoudounStation.com.

About Comstock

Founded in 1985, Comstock is a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region. With a managed portfolio comprising approximately 10 million square feet at full build-out and including stabilized and development assets strategically located at key Metro stations, Comstock is at the forefront of the urban transformation taking place in the fastest-growing segments of one of the nation’s best real estate markets. Comstock’s developments include some of the largest and most prominent mixed-use and transit-oriented projects in the mid-Atlantic region, as well as multiple large-scale public-private partnership developments. For more information, please visit Comstock.com.