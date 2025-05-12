Copeland Expands Partnership with Canadian-based Mysa Smart Thermostats in the U.S.

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Copeland, a global provider of sustainable climate solutions, has announced it is expanding its partnership with Mysa in the U.S. after successfully adding Mysa products to its portfolio in the Canadian market. This will complement Copeland’s growing Sensi portfolio of smart, sustainable thermostats. While Copeland’s Sensi smart thermostats offer solutions for conventional HVAC and heat pump systems, Mysa enables homeowners in the U.S. who have in-floor, mini-split and baseboard heating systems to also access energy savings and sustainability benefits.

The partnership, which expands Mysa’s availability to the U.S. wholesale market, allows Mysa to leverage Copeland’s established national HVACR and electrical distribution network, its proximity to customers, and its world-class approach to customer service to bring Mysa’s technology to contractors serving all different heating systems in the U.S.

“Baseboard heating systems are commonly used in the U.S., particularly in older homes, so adding Mysa products to our smart thermostat portfolio allows us to provide more people with smart, sustainable thermostat solutions,” said Brendan O’Toole, vice-president smart home and energy management for Copeland. “Copeland has a legacy of creating innovative climate solutions that provide real tangible value to our customers, bringing to the market products that promote sustainability and energy efficiency. When we introduce climate-friendly products into more homes, we’re improving lives and protecting the planet. This partnership allows us to drive more impact, together.”

Copeland’s line of Sensi smart thermostats remains vital for energy conservation and sustainability, saving users about 23% on HVAC energy consumption. There are over 23 million smart thermostats by Copeland in U.S. homes and buildings. These devices can be leveraged in utility demand response programs to reduce energy usage during periods of peak demand, enabling more renewable energy to be added to the grid and supporting Copeland’s net-zero carbon emission goals.

Mysa smart thermostats provide homeowners with baseboard heating systems the tools to monitor energy usage and estimate heating costs. The units allow complete control over thermostat settings and provide automatic alerts if home temperatures drift outside a specified range. Similarly, the Sensi mobile app also offers advanced control features, enabling users to manage heating and cooling systems with ease. Both Mysa and Sensi thermostats are compatible with various smart home ecosystems, offering streamlined integration for enhanced functionality.

“Since our story began in 2016, our smart thermostats have saved more than 150 million kilowatt hours of home energy – enough to power 10,000 homes for a full year*,” said Josh Green, CEO of Mysa. “By expanding into the U.S. market in partnership with Copeland, we’re amplifying our ability to fight climate change on a much bigger scale – one smart thermostat at a time.”

Learn more about Copeland’s sustainable solutions at Copeland.com. For more information about Mysa smart thermostats, visit getmysa.com.

*based on data from internal energy star smart thermostat savings modelling.

About Copeland

Copeland is a global leader in sustainable heating, cooling, cold chain and industrial solutions. We help commercial, industrial, refrigeration and residential customers reduce their carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency. We address issues like climate change, growing populations, electricity demands and complex global supply chains with innovations that advance the energy transition, accelerate the adoption of climate friendly low GWP (Global Warming Potential) and natural refrigerants, and safeguard the world's most critical goods through an efficient and sustainable cold chain. We have over 18,000 employees, with feet on the ground in more than 40 countries - a global presence that makes it possible to serve customers wherever they are in the world and meet challenges with scale and speed. Our industry-leading brands and diversified portfolio deliver innovation and technology proven in over 200 million installations worldwide. Together, we create sustainable solutions that improve lives and protect the planet today and for future generations. For more information, visit copeland.com.