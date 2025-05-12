Comcast Business Partners with University of Virginia to Launch Innovative On-Campus Private Wireless Network Solution Featuring Cellular Carrier Integration

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast Business today announced the successful deployment of its groundbreaking Private Wireless Network solution at the University of Virginia (UVA) in Charlottesville, VA. In collaboration with Druid Software Ltd., and Airspan Networks Inc., this exciting new offering integrates directly with cellular carriers and delivers enhanced wireless connectivity for students, faculty, and visitors. The deployment utilizes Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) Spectrum to provide high-performance cellular voice and data service in areas with high traffic and challenging indoor environments.

“We’re thrilled to partner with UVA on this new network deployment, which demonstrates the power of Comcast Business’s Private Wireless solutions to enhance connectivity across entire campuses,” said Justin Markle, Senior Vice President of Wireless Partnerships and Development at Comcast. “This solution represents a transformative leap forward for the University, offering both reliability and cost-efficiency, while helping it meet its growing connectivity needs.”

Comcast’s innovative Private Wireless Network operates as a Neutral Host network, meaning it supports multiple wireless carriers and service providers, for seamless connectivity for all mobile users on UVA Grounds, regardless of their carrier. With Multi Operator Core Network (MOCN) capabilities, this solution ensures that users experience reliable access for voice, data, and video applications across a broad range of devices. In addition, leveraging cloud infrastructure and advanced wireless equipment allows the solution to easily scale to meet UVA’s growing bandwidth needs. Comcast expects to deliver this solution at a low cost as an affordable alternative to traditional Distributed Antenna System (DAS) networks.

“We’re committed to providing a connected technology ecosystem that helps our students, faculty, and staff stay focused on learning, discovery and collaboration,” said Kelly Doney, Vice President and Chief Information Officer at UVA. “Comcast’s Private Wireless Network solution delivers exactly that – seamless, reliable connectivity and wireless services, regardless of the device or carrier being used. This partnership is an innovative, cost-effective approach that strengthens our infrastructure and better serves the needs of our University community.”

Key Benefits of the Comcast Business Private Wireless Network at UVA:

Enhanced Connectivity: Provides robust voice and data capabilities across high-traffic areas and challenging indoor spaces, improving mobile connectivity from participating carriers for all University community members, including students, faculty, and visitors to UVA Grounds.

Provides robust voice and data capabilities across high-traffic areas and challenging indoor spaces, improving mobile connectivity from participating carriers for all University community members, including students, faculty, and visitors to UVA Grounds. Enterprise-Grade Security: The solution ensures SIM-based security and credentials, combined with VPN and traffic encryption, to provide security for all devices connected to the network.

The solution ensures SIM-based security and credentials, combined with VPN and traffic encryption, to provide security for all devices connected to the network. Scalability and Customization: Designed to meet today’s use cases and potential future needs, the network is highly adaptable and can be expanded or modified as the University’s requirements evolve.

Designed to meet today’s use cases and potential future needs, the network is highly adaptable and can be expanded or modified as the University’s requirements evolve. Rapid Deployment with Minimal Disruption: Leveraging cloud-based software management and strategic radio placement, the solution is quickly installed and to help minimize impact on daily activities on UVA Grounds.

“This deployment underscores our commitment to redefining what’s possible in secure wireless connectivity solutions,” said Scott Cohen, Executive Director, Strategic Wireless Solutions, Comcast Business. “By bringing together cutting-edge private wireless technology with cellular carrier integration, we are delivering an advanced solution that enables organizations like UVA to deliver the connectivity and user experience their students, faculty, and visitors demand.”

By utilizing cutting-edge Neutral Host technology, this collaboration positions UVA as a leader in campus connectivity, offering a model that can be replicated by other universities and large organizations seeking to provide next-generation wireless experiences for their communities.

