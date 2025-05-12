Adtran boosts DCI capabilities with dynamic AI Network Cloud solution

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adtran today announced its new AI Network Cloud (AINC)-interconnect solution, a next-generation fiber networking platform designed to support hyperscalers, federal agencies, SLED organizations and enterprises as they scale AI services. Integrating with Dell’s AI Factory, the technology dynamically adjusts optical networking capacity to meet real-time AI workloads, enabling seamless, high-speed connectivity from data center to data center and from core to edge. By supporting tokenized, sovereign AI networks and dynamic compute allocation, the solution empowers organizations to scale AI initiatives with greater autonomy, control and cost-efficiency.

“AI workloads are pushing existing networks to their limits and data center operators need solutions that can scale dynamically to meet demand,” said Jack Yocum, VP of North America ICP and enterprise sales at Adtran. “Traditionally, fiber transport infrastructures have been static, limiting the ability to adapt to fluctuating demands. Our new AINC-interconnect solution transforms this by introducing flexible optical transport capable of real-time adjustments. Whether supporting agentic AI at the edge or centralized generative AI training, this solution delivers the adaptability that modern AI operations demand. Specifically designed to support rapid AI service expansion, it ensures uninterrupted data movement and control over cost and efficiency.”

Adtran’s AINC-interconnect solution optimizes optical data transmission in real-time based on AI-driven traffic, utilizing its FSP 3000 platform to ensure ultra-low latency and high bandwidth. It boosts performance up to 50x, increases GPU efficiencies by up to 20% and cuts transport costs by up to 50%. Integrated with Dell’s AI Factory, a comprehensive suite for managing advanced AI workloads, the solution leverages Dell’s cloud infrastructure expertise, enhancing scalability and security. Support for Secured Token Wave Fiber enables programmable, policy-based service delivery and trusted AI ecosystems across public and private domains. Adtran offers tailored upgrade options for both new and existing customers, including Fast-TRX for core deployments and Fast Ramp-TRX for edge acceleration, ensuring seamless integration and rapid deployment across various infrastructures.

“Our AINC-interconnect solution gives customers greater control over their AI service deployment, empowering them to scale without the constraints of legacy transport models,” commented Ryan Schmidt, GM of optical transport at Adtran. “It optimizes GPU utilization and substantially reduces costs, unlocking new efficiencies and preparing networks for future AI demands. Crucially, it enables sovereign AI strategies, edge compute expansion and multi-domain data compliance, all while reducing reliance on hyperscaler ecosystems. What’s more, the solution enhances the delivery of unique sovereign AI services, offering new levels of flexibility and control. It facilitates high-bandwidth connectivity critical for AI applications, such as real-time analytics, predictive modeling and large-scale automation, equipping our customers to overcome the rapidly evolving challenges of advanced AI service delivery.”

