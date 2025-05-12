Techbio Pioneer Etcembly Signs Deal With DJS Antibodies, Part of AbbVie, to Accelerate Antibody Discovery Pipeline

OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--British techbio innovator Etcembly has signed a collaboration agreement with DJS Antibodies, a part of AbbVie, to accelerate the discovery of novel antibody therapeutics.

Etcembly’s flagship AI platform, EMLy™, stands as the most advanced immune discovery and engineering technology. Bringing together billions of T-cell receptor (TCR) and antibody sequences with cutting-edge bioinformatics, large language models (LLMs) and structural modeling, EMLy enables the exploration of immune system interactions with targets in unprecedented detail.

This inaugural partnership will leverage EMLy’s deep immune repertoire analysis to identify novel antibodies against an undisclosed G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) target in autoimmune disease.

Michelle Teng, CEO of Etcembly, said, “We’ve already showcased EMLy’s ability to discover and optimize picomolar affinity TCRs in months rather than years. With our expanded capabilities now encompassing antibody discovery and engineering, we are thrilled to partner with DJS Antibodies to address challenging targets and drive faster, smarter development of next-generation biotherapeutics.”

About Etcembly

Etcembly is a highly innovative techbio company working at the frontier where immunology meets AI. We aim to redefine the landscape of immune repertoire analysis through innovative tools and solutions that allow us to understand the interface between the immune system and its targets in unprecedented detail. Our groundbreaking AI platform, EMLy™, combines cutting-edge computational technologies with transformative large language models (LLMs) and rich public and proprietary datasets to discover and optimise the next-generation of life-changing immunotherapies.

